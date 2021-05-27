NVDA Stock Doesn’t React to Nvidia Report of Better Than Anticipated Q1 2022 Earnings

TheStreet's Jim Cramer says that if you're a meme trader, right now, the world is your oyster. "AMC Entertainment's (AMC) - Get Report chief executive Adam Aron, for one, is a man with an oyster. He can grow into his market cap and refinance his debt, and the next thing you know he has a real growth company," Cramer wrote Tuesday on Real Money. "What's crucial is that after this genius equity sale, he finds another savior. And another. With each one, the story grows stronger."