NVDA Stock Doesn’t React to Nvidia Report of Better Than Anticipated Q1 2022 Earnings
During the first quarter, Nvidia’s graphics sector brought in a $3.45 billion revenue representing an 81% rise while crypto miners’ demand brought in $155 million. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock had risen to $630.06 (0.52%) during Thursday’s pre-market session and was 0.16% down at the time of writing. The tech company has shown a steady increase in performance with records of 7.44%, 2.45%, 17.98%, and 20.26% in 5 days, 1 month, 3 months, and YTD respectively according to metrics provided by MarketWatch. During the Q1, Nvidia recorded an impressive 83.8% massive growth in sales despite the global semiconductors shortage. Additionally, the firm reported a spike in revenue in comparison to the prior quarter.www.coinspeaker.com