JUNE 25, 1956 – MAY 11, 2021. Tony DuBray was born on June 25, 1956 in Pine Ridge, SD to Pershing DuBray and Velma Clairmont. Anthony made his journey to the Spirit World on May 11, 2021 in Butte, MT. Tony is survived by his mother, Velma Clairmont; children, Tashina...