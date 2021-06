That series against the Tigers was about as bad as it could get. Not only were the Mariners no-hit (again), they managed to score just three runs on nine hits in the other two games. Kate did a great job of breaking down the offensive woes we’ve seen in May; in short, they have huge issues making contact regularly despite a patient approach that’s led to a high walk rate. The upcoming schedule isn’t going to help the team either. The Mariners are set to play 30 games in the next 31 days and they’re scraping the bottom of the barrel as far as roster depth goes.