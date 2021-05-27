Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Scientists use simulations to examine the performance of materials in NIF experiments

llnl.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have examined the performance of pure boron, boron carbide, high-density carbon and boron nitride ablators — the material that surrounds a fusion fuel and couples with the laser or hohlraum radiation in an experiment — in the polar direct drive exploding pusher (PDXP) platform, which is used at the National Ignition Facility (NIF). The platform uses the polar direct drive configuration to drive high ion temperatures in a room-temperature capsule and has potential applications for plasma physics studies and as a neutron source.

www.llnl.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ions#Nuclear Physics#Science Experiments#Computer Simulations#Experimental Data#Data Scientists#Data Science#Pdxp#The Cimarron Project#Shell#Llnl Physicist#University Of California#Nif Experiments#Direct Drive Simulations#Ignition Experiments#Materials#Plasma Physics Models#Plasma Physics Studies#Experimental Platforms#Laser Modeling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Computational Analysis of Plasma Evolution during High Power Millimeter Wave Breakdown using Mesh Refinement based Fluid Simulations

The complex plasma dynamics associated with high power high frequency EM wave breakdown at high pressures leading to formation of complex plasma structures such as self-organized plasma arrays is a subject of great interest from scientific point of view as well as its numerous applications. The widely used fluid-based simulation of this multi-physics multi-scale phenomena is a computationally intensive problem due to stringent numerical requirements in terms of cell size and time step. In this paper, we present a mesh refinement (MR) based algorithm that efficiently discretizes the computational domain in terms of coarse and fine mesh based on specific predefined criteria to resolve the sharp gradients in E-fields and plasma density. We find that the serial as well as the parallel MR technique presented in this paper helps us to obtain significant speedup (2-80 times) compared to a serial implementation with uniform mesh without any crucial compromise in accuracy. We also present a unique spatio-temporal analysis to explain the complex physics of HPM breakdown.
Sciencearxiv.org

Comparing simulations and experiments of positive streamers in air: steps toward model validation

We compare simulations and experiments of positive streamer discharges in air at 100 mbar, aiming towards model validation. Experimentally, streamers are generated in a plate-plate geometry with a protruding needle. We are able to capture the complete time evolution of reproducible single-filament streamers with a ns gate-time camera. A 2D axisymmetric drift-diffusion-reaction fluid model is used to simulate streamers under conditions closely matching those of the experiments. Streamer velocities, radii and light emission profiles are compared between model and experiment. Good qualitative agreement is observed between the experimental and simulated optical emission profiles, and for the streamer velocity and radius. Quantitatively, the simulated streamer velocity is about 20% to 30% lower at the same streamer length, and the simulated radius is about 1 mm (20% to 30%) smaller. The effect of various parameters on the agreement between model and experiment is studied, such as the used transport data, the background ionization level, the photoionization rate, the gas temperature, the voltage rise time and the voltage boundary conditions. An increase in gas temperature due to the 50 Hz experimental repetition frequency could probably account for some of the observed discrepancies.
Computersarxiv.org

Simulation study of neural network--featured timing systems for radiation detectors: performance evaluation based on bound analysis

Waveform sampling systems are used pervasively in the design of front end electronics for radiation detection. The introduction of new feature extraction algorithms (eg. neural networks) to waveform sampling has the great potential to substantially improve the performance and enrich the capability. To analyze the limits of such algorithms and thus illuminate the direction of resolution optimization, in this paper we systematically simulate the detection procedure of contemporary radiation detectors with an emphasis on pulse timing. neural networks and variants of constant fraction discrimination are studied in a wide range of analog channel frequency and noise level. Furthermore, we propose an estimation of multivariate Cramér Rao lower bound within the model using intrinsic-extrinsic parameterization and prior information. Two case studies (single photon detection and shashlik-type calorimeter) verify the reliability of the proposed method and show it works as a useful guideline when assessing the abilities of various feature extraction algorithms.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Neural Network Performs Complex Hand Movements in New Simulation

The movements were simulated on the EBRAINS research infrastructure. Credit: HBP/EBRAINS. It is easy to take the dexterity of the human hand for granted. Every day we benefit greatly from our ability to manipulate objects with a high degree of control – whether we’re typing on a computer, playing a musical instrument, or even just turning a key to unlock a door.
ScienceAPS physics

Digital-Analog Quantum Simulations Using the Cross-Resonance Effect

Digital-analog quantum computation aims to reduce the currently infeasible resource requirements needed for near-term quantum information processing by replacing sequences of one- and two-qubit gates with a unitary transformation generated by the systems’ underlying Hamiltonian. Inspired by this paradigm, we consider superconducting architectures and extend the cross-resonance effect, up to first order in perturbation theory, from a two-qubit interaction to an analog Hamiltonian acting on one-dimensional (1D) chains and two-dimensional (2D) square lattices, which, in an appropriate reference frame, results in a purely two-local Hamiltonian. By augmenting the analog Hamiltonian dynamics with single-qubit gates we show how one may generate a larger variety of distinct analog Hamiltonians. We then synthesize unitary sequences, in which we toggle between the various analog Hamiltonians as needed, simulating the dynamics of Ising,
ChemistryPhys.org

Engineered defects in crystalline material boost electrical performance

Materials engineers don't like to see line defects in functional materials. The structural flaws along a one-dimensional line of atoms generally degrades performance of electrical materials. So, as a research paper published today by the journal Science reports, these linear defects, or dislocations, "are usually avoided at all costs." But...
Computersarxiv.org

SED-ML Validator: tool for debugging simulation experiments

Bilal Shaikh, Andrew Philip Freiburger, Matthias König, Frank T. Bergmann, David P. Nickerson, Herbert M. Sauro, Michael L. Blinov, Lucian P. Smith, Ion I. Moraru, Jonathan R. Karr. Summary: More sophisticated models are needed to address problems in bioscience, synthetic biology, and precision medicine. To help facilitate the collaboration needed...
Electronicstecheblog.com

Scientists are Using Electrified Drones for Cloud Seeding in an Attempt to Create Rainfall

Cloud seeding may not be a new method to create rainfall, but the UAE wants to take it to a whole new level. They are sending full autopilot drones equipped with a payload of electric-charge emission instruments as well as customized sensors, and are designed to fly at low altitudes to deliver an electric charge to air molecules, thus encouraging precipitation. Read more for a video and additional information.
Animalskawc.org

Scientists Say These Monkeys Use An 'Accent' To Communicate With Their Foe

In the Brazilian Amazon, a species of monkey called the pied tamarin is fighting for survival, threatened by habitat loss and urban development. But the critically endangered primate faces another foe: the red-handed tamarin, a more resilient monkey that lives in the same region. They compete for the same resources,...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists use an original approach to resolve the 3D structure of flaviviruses

In a recent study, Australian scientists used an original approach to resolve the 3D structure of flaviviruses with an unprecedented level of detail, identifying small molecules known as 'pocket factors' as new therapeutic targets. Flaviviruses infect humans by mosquito or tick bite, with symptoms ranging from fever and myalgia to...
Seattle, WAyaktrinews.com

UW Medicine scientists use outer space for research

SEATTLE, Wash. – On Thursday, June 3rd, a SpaceX Cargo will head to the International Space Station with a piece of UW Medicine research on it. In efforts to learn more about the effects of space on the human body, researchers are sending up 24 samples of live kidney tissue from six different donors.
ChemistryScience Daily

Scientists discover new approach to stabilize cathode materials

A team of researchers led by chemists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory has studied an elusive property in cathode materials, called a valence gradient, to understand its effect on battery performance. The findings, published in Nature Communications, demonstrated that the valence gradient can serve as a new approach for stabilizing the structure of high-nickel-content cathodes against degradation and safety issues.
Sciencearxiv.org

Gyrokinetic simulations in stellarators using different computational domains

In this work, we compare gyrokinetic simulations in stellarators using different computational domains, namely, flux tube, full-flux-surface, and radially global domains. Two problems are studied: the linear relaxation of zonal flows and the linear stability of ion temperature gradient (ITG) modes. Simulations are carried out with the codes EUTERPE, GENE, GENE-3D, and stella in magnetic configurations of LHD and W7-X using adiabatic electrons. The zonal flow relaxation properties obtained in different flux tubes are found to differ with each other and with the radially global result, except for sufficiently long flux tubes, in general. The flux tube length required for convergence is configuration-dependent. Similarly, for ITG instabilities, different flux tubes provide different results, but the discrepancy between them diminishes with increasing flux tube length. Full-flux-surface and flux tube simulations show good agreement in the calculation of the growth rate and frequency of the most unstable modes in LHD, while for W7-X differences in the growth rates are found between the flux tube and the full-flux-surface domains. Radially global simulations provide results close to the full-flux-surface ones. The radial scale of unstable ITG modes is studied in global and flux tube simulations finding that in W7-X, the radial scale of the most unstable modes depends on the binormal wavenumber, while in LHD no clear dependency is found.
Hamilton, MTNIH Director's Blog

NIH Scientists Find that Salmonella Use Intestinal Epithelial Cells to Colonize the Gut

The immune system’s attempt to eliminate Salmonella bacteria from the gastrointestinal (GI) tract instead facilitates colonization of the intestinal tract and fecal shedding, according to National Institutes of Health scientists. The study, published in Cell Host & Microbe, was conducted by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) scientists at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton, Montana.
Sciencenewsverses.com

Explosive examine claims to show Chinese language scientists created COVID

A bombshell new examine claims to have proof that Chinese language scientists created COVID-19 in a lab after which tried to reverse-engineer variations of the virus to make it appear to be it advanced naturally from bats. British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen wrote they’ve had...
Educationarxiv.org

Student Performance Prediction Using Dynamic Neural Models

We address the problem of predicting the correctness of the student's response on the next exam question based on their previous interactions in the course of their learning and evaluation process. We model the student performance as a dynamic problem and compare the two major classes of dynamic neural architectures for its solution, namely the finite-memory Time Delay Neural Networks (TDNN) and the potentially infinite-memory Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN). Since the next response is a function of the knowledge state of the student and this, in turn, is a function of their previous responses and the skills associated with the previous questions, we propose a two-part network architecture. The first part employs a dynamic neural network (either TDNN or RNN) to trace the student knowledge state. The second part applies on top of the dynamic part and it is a multi-layer feed-forward network which completes the classification task of predicting the student response based on our estimate of the student knowledge state. Both input skills and previous responses are encoded using different embeddings. Regarding the skill embeddings we tried two different initialization schemes using (a) random vectors and (b) pretrained vectors matching the textual descriptions of the skills. Our experiments show that the performance of the RNN approach is better compared to the TDNN approach in all datasets that we have used. Also, we show that our RNN architecture outperforms the state-of-the-art models in four out of five datasets. It is worth noting that the TDNN approach also outperforms the state of the art models in four out of five datasets, although it is slightly worse than our proposed RNN approach. Finally, contrary to our expectations, we find that the initialization of skill embeddings using pretrained vectors offers practically no advantage over random initialization.
EngineeringScience Now

Material-structure-performance integrated laser-metal additive manufacturing

You are currently viewing the abstract. Metallic components are the cornerstone of modern industries such as aviation, aerospace, automobile manufacturing, and energy production. The stringent requirements for high-performance metallic components impede the optimization of materials selection and manufacturing. Laser-based additive manufacturing (AM) is a key strategic technology for technological innovation and industrial sustainability. As the number of applications increases, so do the scientific and technological challenges. Because laser AM has domain-by-domain (e.g., point-by-point, line-by-line, and layer-by-layer) localized forming characteristics, the requisite for printing process and performance control encompasses more than six orders of magnitude, from the microstructure (nanometer- to micrometer-scale) to macroscale structure and performance of components (millimeter- to meter-scale). The traditional route of laser-metal AM follows a typical “series mode” from design to build, resulting in a cumbersome trial-and-error methodology that creates challenges for obtaining high-performance goals.
ScienceEurekAlert

Scientists use public databases to leap over scourge of publication bias

Scientists have leapt over the emerging problem of publication bias within genetic research by performing a meta-analysis of publicly available databases of 'transcriptomes', or the full range of messenger RNA molecules produced by an organism. Researchers from Hiroshima University applied the technique to their own field--the study of the genes that are activated when an organism experiences low-oxygen conditions--but it should also be applicable in any other fields that make use of the transcriptome, providing a powerful weapon against the threat posed by publication bias.