Producer Spotlight Courtesy of Universal Studios Florida Production Group: Wayne Morris

SHOOT Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article--(SPW)-- The team at Universal Studios Florida Production Group (USFPG) recently conducted an in-depth video interview with Producer Wayne Morris, which can be viewed in its entirety athttp://universalstudios.com/studio/florida. The interview took place on the set for season two of Warner Bros. Television's critically acclaimed series "David Makes Man," which made its home on the Backlot at Universal Studios Florida. Outtakes from the interview appear below.

www.shootonline.com
