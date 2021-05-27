Producer Spotlight Courtesy of Universal Studios Florida Production Group: Wayne Morris

This virtual reality film immerses the viewer in the long history of restriction of movement for black Americans. We are excited to announce the debut of Traveling While Black, opening June 11 in Liberty Station. This documentary-style virtual reality film immerses the viewer in the long history of restriction of movement for black Americans and the creation of safe spaces in our communities. Traveling While Black is directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and produced by Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios.