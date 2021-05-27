CNN reports live from DRC as thousands flee from volcano

CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju’s live shot was nearly ruined after a cicada crawled up his lapel and into his collar. The network’s chief congressional correspondent posted a behind-the-scenes video Thursday evening that showed him talking to his field crew at the Capitol, planning their next hit, as a cicada quickly crawled up his blue suit, then disappeared behind his head. Seconds later, he slapped the back of his neck. In the clip uploaded by Raju, there was a little post-production magic: bleeps were added over the four seconds during which he unleashed a slew of swear words.