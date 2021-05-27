Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

CNN reports live from DRC as thousands flee from volcano

heraldcourier.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands of people are trying to escape the Congolese city of Goma after authorities issued an evacuation order warning that the Mount Nyiragongo volcano could erupt again. CNN's Larry Madowo reports.

heraldcourier.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Drc#Volcano#Cnn#Drc#Congolese#Authorities#People#Mount Nyiragongo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
News Break
Environment
Related
AfricaScientific American

Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo Volcano Erupts, Sending Thousands Fleeing

The Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted Saturday night (May 22), sending thousands of people fleeing across the border into Rwanda and filling the skies with orange-red smoke. By Sunday morning, the lava flow had slowed, stopping just short of the area’s major transit hub Goma, and so far no directly related injuries or deaths have been reported.
Environmenteenews.net

Thousands evacuate Goma amid renewed volcano threat

Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the city of Goma in eastern Congo fearing another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo, which spewed lava near the city last week. Traffic was jammed and pedestrians streamed through the streets, desperate to escape the impending danger.
AfricaVoice of America

DRC Officials Order Evacuation of Goma, Fearing Another Volcano Eruption

Officials in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Thursday ordered the partial evacuation of the city of Goma out of fears of another eruption of the nearby Mount Nyriagongo volcano. North Kivu province Military Governor Constant Ndima Kongba announced the mandatory evacuation of 10 neighborhoods in the city after seismic and...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Little food and water for Congolese fleeing volcano

Families fleeing a volcano eruption in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo said on Friday they were struggling to find enough food and water as the United Nations called for aid and warned about the risk of cholera. At least 31 people died when Mount Nyiragongo sent a wall of lava...
AfricaBoston Globe

Lava from erupting volcano panics city in Congo

GOMA, Congo — After a night of chaos and panic, the threat from an erupting volcano to a major city in Congo appeared to recede Sunday when a river of boiling lava halted at the city’s northern edge. Tens of thousands of people fled the eastern city of Goma on...
AfricaWSLS

Death toll from Congo volcano eruption rises to at least 32

KINSHASA – The volcanic eruption in eastern Congo two days ago has killed at least 32 people, officials said Monday as residents searched for missing loved ones amid destroyed homes on the outskirts of the eastern city of Goma where aftershocks were detected. With little warning Mount Nyiragongo turned the...
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

UN boosts aid as DRC evacuates residents in fear of volcano

Kinshasa [Congo], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations (UN) has expanded humanitarian relief to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as the country has evacuated residents from Goma in case of another volcanic eruption. The humanitarian focus has been on people directly affected by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo...
EnvironmentPosted by
UPI News

Thousands evacuate over possible second DRC volcano eruption

May 29 (UPI) -- Thousands of residents have evacuated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eastern city of Goma under threat from a another eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano, the United Nations said. U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs spokesman Jens Laerke said Friday that the Congolese...
Environmentglobalnewsbreaking.com

At least 31 dead, thousands displaced, children and families at risk after huge volcano eruption in Democratic Republic of the Congo, Reports

At least 31 people are dead and more than 25,000 have been displaced after a volcano erupted Saturday night in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya confirmed the updated death toll in a statement Monday, adding it would probably rise as first responders are still searching for people.
EnvironmentLas Vegas Herald

Strong Earthquakes Near DRC Volcano Raise Fears of Second Eruption

Regional officials reported strong earthquakes Tuesday in the area surrounding the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) Mount Nyiragongo volcano, three days after it erupted, killing 32 people, destroying villages, and displacing at least 5,000 residents. The Rwanda Seismic Monitor reported on its Twitter account several quakes Tuesday, including a 5.3-magnitude...
Africaapanews.net

DRC: WHO supporting Nyiragongo volcano victims

APA - Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo) The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners are helping populations affected by the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano located in Goma, in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Three days ago, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)...
AnimalsPosted by
TheWrap

CNN Reporter Manu Raju Bugs Out After Giant Cicada Nearly Ruins Live Shot (Video)

CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju’s live shot was nearly ruined after a cicada crawled up his lapel and into his collar. The network’s chief congressional correspondent posted a behind-the-scenes video Thursday evening that showed him talking to his field crew at the Capitol, planning their next hit, as a cicada quickly crawled up his blue suit, then disappeared behind his head. Seconds later, he slapped the back of his neck. In the clip uploaded by Raju, there was a little post-production magic: bleeps were added over the four seconds during which he unleashed a slew of swear words.
Africamsf.org

Further assistance urgently needed for people following DRC volcano eruption

Hundreds of thousands of people have been left displaced, and over half a million in the city of Goma have been left without access to clean drinking water, following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). While teams from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) are responding, other humanitarian organisations should urgently step in to help meet people’s basic needs.