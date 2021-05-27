Andy Robertson wants to retire at Liverpool but admits “time will come”

We’ve created a mini-league for the official EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game. Can you beat the TSZ staff? Click below to join!. Qualifying as Group A winners, England’s path to the finals was built on both goals and a miserly defence. Ben Chilwell (€6.0m) was excellent in helping deliver this record at both ends of the pitch, with his five starts resulting in four clean sheets and three assists. As such the England left back has everything fantasy mangers look for in a defensive asset, namely the ability to keep clean sheets along with the potential to secure attacking returns. A look to his club form this season further illustrates this potential with the Chelsea full-back recording three goals and six assists for the Blues in this Premier League season. The main barrier to Chilwell is the form of his England teammate Luke Shaw (€6.0m). Whilst Chilwell does seem to have the edge over Shaw when it comes to a starting birth, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the left-backs rotated during the competition.