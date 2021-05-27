Cancel
Premier League

Andy Robertson wants to retire at Liverpool but admits “time will come”

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool full-back Andy Robertson has revealed his desire to retire while still representing the Reds. The Scot is a die-hard Celtic fan, and is often asked whether he’d like to play for the Hoops one day, but he says he’d rather see out his playing days at Anfield. “I get...

Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Watch: Andy Robertson tackles Rashford then sits Fernandes down

Liverpool picked up a huge three points away to Manchester United on Thursday night, and Andy Robertson looked like he was back to his best at left-back. Bruno Fernandes fired the hosts in front early in the first half, via a massive deflection off the leg of Nat Phillips, but the centre-back made amends, brilliantly setting up Diogo Jota to flick home an equaliser before the break.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Andy Robertson opens up on Celtic dilemma

“I don’t want to be an old fart when I go up there.”. Andy Robertson has admitted that he is torn in that he would love to represent boyhood club Celtic at some stage of his career but he has no plans to leave Liverpool any time soon and doesn’t want to make the switch to Parkhead when he’s too old to make an impact.
Premier League67hailhail.com

"I’d love to pull on the Celtic shirt"; Andy Robertson still has Hoops dream

Scotland captain Andy Robertson would “love” to play for Celtic, but under certain conditions. He doesn’t want to make up the numbers, nor play for the club past his usefulness. The Liverpool hero, a Champions League and Premier League winner with the Reds, came through the Academy at Celtic. Unfortunately, coaches at the time didn’t think he was up to scratch, releasing the now-Scotland captain.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Liverpool star pledges long-term future with big retirement claims

Andy Robertson has pledged his long-term future at Liverpool by claiming he would “love” to retire at the club. The Scotland international has been a revelation in Jurgen Klopp‘s side since joining from Hull City in 2017 and was instrumental in their recent domestic and European success. Despite a difficult campaign at Anfield, Robertson was a key player in ensuring Liverpool finished in the Champions League places this season.
Sportsfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020 – who is Scotland captain, Andy Robertson?

Andy Robertson will be the Scotland captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11. The Liverpool left-back will be the first man to lead his country out at an international tournament since Colin Hendry wore the armband at the 1998 World Cup. Scotland have missed out on...
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

EURO 2020 Fantasy Football Matchday 1 – head-to-head comparisons: Ben Chilwell vs Andy Robertson

We’ve created a mini-league for the official EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game. Can you beat the TSZ staff? Click below to join!. Qualifying as Group A winners, England’s path to the finals was built on both goals and a miserly defence. Ben Chilwell (€6.0m) was excellent in helping deliver this record at both ends of the pitch, with his five starts resulting in four clean sheets and three assists. As such the England left back has everything fantasy mangers look for in a defensive asset, namely the ability to keep clean sheets along with the potential to secure attacking returns. A look to his club form this season further illustrates this potential with the Chelsea full-back recording three goals and six assists for the Blues in this Premier League season. The main barrier to Chilwell is the form of his England teammate Luke Shaw (€6.0m). Whilst Chilwell does seem to have the edge over Shaw when it comes to a starting birth, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the left-backs rotated during the competition.
Animalschatsports.com

Mr McCann - Horse owned by Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson surges to third-placed debut finish at Leicester

A horse owned by five of Liverpool's first-team stars continued this season's Merseyside trend by surging to a third-placed finish against the odds. The young horse, named Mr McCann after Liverpool's press officer, made its debut run at Leicester and came in just behind the leaders despite its high priced offering.
SportsSkySports

Euro 2020: Andy Robertson and Steve Clarke say Netherlands warm-up clash a test for Scotland against the best

Steve Clarke and Andy Robertson believe Scotland can cause the Netherlands problems in their first warm-up game ahead of the European Championships. Clarke's team come up against Frank De Boer's side live on Sky Sports on Wednesday with Scotland preparing for their Group D encounters with the Czech Republic, England and Croatia later in June, in what will be the country's first major tournament games for 23 years.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Andy Robertson interview: How it feels to captain Scotland to Euro 2020

This interview with Andy Robertson is from the Euro 2020 preview issue of FourFourTwo. Subscribe now and never miss an issue!. Andy Robertson was four years old when Scotland last played in a major tournament. The Liverpool left-back remembers more about the family party thrown for that opening game of the 1998 World Cup than he does the 90 minutes that followed.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Liverpool Internationals Update: Henderson, Robertson, Minamino All Win

Takumi Minamino and Sadio Mane both scored for their countries in the most recent round of friendlies. The Japanese attacker scored one in his country’s 4-1 win against Tajikistan. Minamino’s 40th minute goal ended up being the decisive goal in game that saw Japan score twice in the first half and then twice in the second. Mane netted the first for Senegal in their 3-1 win over Zambia on Saturday.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Robertson reveals major Liverpool regret he’s forever seeking to rectify

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson spoke of a change in mentality he now exhibits fostered by a regret he holds from three years ago. Robertson has become one of the Premier League’s most potent players from left-back. The Scotland international embodies what the modern full-back aspires to be, and is often tasked with manning the entire flank by himself. His tandem with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the opposite flank has been a key component in Jurgen Klopp’s trophy-winning sides.