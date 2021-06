With the unofficial start of summer now firmly in the rearview window, many Biglaw firms have already announced their return-to-office plans. While the majority of firms have leaned into the necessity of flexible work arrangements in a post-pandemic world, some are still hanging on to memories of the old days, where lawyers and staff members were expected to be at their desks, all day, every day, if possible. It seems like Paul Hastings — ranked at No. 27 on the most recent Am Law 100 with a 2020 gross revenue of $1,310,126,000 — is a firm that may fall into the latter category.