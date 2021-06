The Braves looked to even the series against the Dodgers on Saturday, after a brutal loss on Friday. Morton got to a 2-2 count vs Mookie Betts before hitting him in the arm with a curveball. Justin Turner then hit a chopper that Austin Riley was unable to field cleanly, putting men on first and second with no outs. Bellinger grounded into a forceout at second, but a Morton pickoff attempt of Bellinger at sailed over Freeman’s head, scoring Betts from third and advancing Bellinger to second, still with one out. Morton got a popout and a lineout to hold the damage to one run on zero hits.