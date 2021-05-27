Cancel
New York Knicks even series with Atlanta Hawks after first playoff win since 2013

By ESPN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in more than eight years -- 2,923 days to be exact -- the New York Knicks were able to celebrate a playoff win. And, like the last one, they were able to do it at Madison Square Garden. With Wednesday night's 101-92 win over the Atlanta...

