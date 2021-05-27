GENEVA JADE BAD HEART BULL

The story of Dymphna, patroness of the mentally ill, whose feast day occurs this month, is in many respects a fairy tale. The beautiful Christian wife of a pagan king in Ireland dies. He must marry again, but doesn’t want to. Perhaps prompted by his counselors, the king comes to realize that the perfect replacement for his wife is his daughter, Dymphna. Dymphna refuses and flees with her priest, the court jester, and the jester’s wife to Geel, in Belgium, with Dymphna’s father in hot pursuit. He eventually catches up with them and murders both his daughter and the priest before returning to Ireland.