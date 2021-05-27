Cancel
Obituaries

GENEVA JADE BAD HEART BULL

By ohtadmin
lakotatimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPRIL 23, 1992 – MAY 11, 2021. Geneva Jade Bad Heart Bull was born on April 23, 1992 in Pine Ridge, SD to Brenda Bad Heart Bull and Vern Cuny. Geneva made her journey to the Spirit World on May 11, 2021 in Evergreen, SD. Geneva is survived by mother,...

www.lakotatimes.com
Kevin Steele
