Official Trailer for 'Sing, Freetown' Documentary About Sierra Leone
"We need to move this nation forward… That will lead into a brighter, better future." Insight Films has released the first official trailer for a documentary film titled Sing, Freetown, from doc filmmaker Clive Patterson. This is premiering at the Sheffield DocFest coming up in a few weeks, then it opens in the cinema in the UK later in June. The doc film follows an Emmy winning investigative journalist from Sierra Leone, named Sorious Samura, who's grown tired telling negative stories about Africa. He embarks on a journey with his best friend, Sierra Leone's most famous playwright – Charlie Haffner, to create an epic work of national theatre – a play to reclaim their country from negative media narratives and the damaging legacy of colonial rule. It doesn't go as planned… This is a remarkably fascinating clash-of-cultures confrontation to capture on camera. It seems to explore the idea how to evolve, which way is right - focusing on the bad, or on the good. What makes a difference? I'm quite curious to find out and watch this doc. Check it out below.www.firstshowing.net