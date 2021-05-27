Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Official Trailer for 'Sing, Freetown' Documentary About Sierra Leone

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We need to move this nation forward… That will lead into a brighter, better future." Insight Films has released the first official trailer for a documentary film titled Sing, Freetown, from doc filmmaker Clive Patterson. This is premiering at the Sheffield DocFest coming up in a few weeks, then it opens in the cinema in the UK later in June. The doc film follows an Emmy winning investigative journalist from Sierra Leone, named Sorious Samura, who's grown tired telling negative stories about Africa. He embarks on a journey with his best friend, Sierra Leone's most famous playwright – Charlie Haffner, to create an epic work of national theatre – a play to reclaim their country from negative media narratives and the damaging legacy of colonial rule. It doesn't go as planned… This is a remarkably fascinating clash-of-cultures confrontation to capture on camera. It seems to explore the idea how to evolve, which way is right - focusing on the bad, or on the good. What makes a difference? I'm quite curious to find out and watch this doc. Check it out below.

www.firstshowing.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freetown#Official Trailer#Documentary#Civil War Trailer#Insight Films#National Theatre#Uk Cinemas#Episodes#Filmmaker Clive Patterson#Playwright#London#Investigative Journalist#Tv#Africa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
Related
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Doc Film 'My Name is Bulger' About the Politician

"You would think he would be treated fairly, but it didn't work that way…" Discovery+ has debuted the first official trailer for a compelling doc film titled My Name is Bulger, about the Bulger family. The film follows former Massachusetts political figure William Bulger, younger brother of James "Whitey" Bulger, the notorious Boston crime boss. Most of us know who "Whitey" is, but not the rest of his family. Featuring intimate interviews with family and an exclusive conversation with James Bulger's girlfriend and partner, Catherine Greig, this documentary film strips away the hysteria of daily print headlines and nightly news bulletins to unfold the story of a unique American family who crave to be judged for who they are and what they’ve done, not what their infamous relative did. I don't know much about either, so this is an intriguing look at how we shouldn't be so quick to judge, and how sometimes your name name can change everything.
Brooklyn, NYFirst Showing

Official Trailer for 'Sisters on Track' Doc About Three Athlete Sisters

"Running is what saves them. It keeps them off the streets, it keeps them [focused] with a goal." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an inspiring sports documentary titled Sisters on Track, telling the story of the Sheppard Sisters: Tai, Rainn, and Brooke. The exuberant doc film will be available streaming on Netflix starting at the end of this month. A coming of age story about hope, belonging, and the metaphorical and literal sisterhood of young athletes Tai, Rainn, and Brooke Sheppard from Brooklyn, New York. They made their way into the national spotlight in 2016 with their first-time wins at the Junior Olympics, along with media attention. They're focusing on continuing as athletes as they look forward to college and beyond. An original song for Sisters on Track titled "The Dream" is also teased within the trailer. It is performed & written by Mark Batson and Tarriona 'Tank' Ball from the group "Tank and the Bangas". Check it out below.
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Trailer drops for Discovery+ documentary ‘My Name is Bulger’

Falco Ink and Discovery+ has launched the first trailer for the upcoming documentary from Brendan J. Byrne ‘My Name is Bulger’. Bill Bulger, now 85, was State Senate President for almost 20 years in Massachusetts. His older brother James ‘Whitey’ Bulger was a Boston gangster who was murdered in prison on October 30th 2018, aged 89. The doc weaves its way through the stories of both brothers and their respective rises and falls. The film strips away the hysteria of daily print headlines and nightly news bulletins to unfold the story of a unique American family who crave to be judged for who they are and what they’ve done, not what their infamous relative did.
MoviesCollider

Watch: Trailer for ‘Ailey’ Documentary Highlights the Dancer’s Revolutionary Career

The name Alvin Ailey is very well known around the arts scene in New York City, but few details about the revolutionary dancer are commonly known. NEON’s new documentary, Ailey, attempts to change that, highlighting his pioneering choreography that centers around the African American experience. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and received positive reviews from critics and audience members.
Moviescoolmaterial.com

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Official Trailer

Seven years ago, Keanu Reeves and screenwriter Derek Kolstad changed the landscape of modern action cinema with the release of the first John Wick film. As much blockbuster and media franchise as it was recipe to be duplicated endlessly–especially when it comes to third film in the series that, if we’re being gracious, went a little off the rails–that film and its gun-kata sequences and action-first filmmaking led to an entire new genre of films. Films like Gunpowder Milkshake with the featured trailer you see here about “a secret sisterhood of female assassins, over the course of a single night, fight to stop a cycle of violence while coming to the aid of a mother-daughter assassin duo.” Gunpowder Milkshake is scheduled for a US release on July 14th… and with the primary being Netflix, you should be able to watch it on your TV, tablet or smartphone (savage!) the same day.
Theater & Dancetheplaylist.net

‘Ailey’ Trailer: New Documentary Illuminates The Pain And Genius Of Influential Dance Figure

The past decade’s so-called “golden age of documentaries” has yielded memorable projects about all sorts of cultural icons, including musicians, filmmakers, and athletes. The world of dance, however, has been disappointingly underrepresented. Part of the reason might be general audiences’ ignorance of the art form itself. Plenty of casual viewers know who Tina Turner is, but how many could identify George Balanchine?
Moviesconventionscene.com

Reminiscence Official Trailer

From writer/director/producer Lisa Joy comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ action thriller “Reminiscence,” starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton. Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Anthony Bourdain Documentary Gets Emotional First Trailer

The food industry felt a terrible shock at the unexpected loss of author, traveler and chef Anthony Bourdain. Almost three years to the date of his death, a new documentary has dropped exploring the creator’s past and tremendous influence on the food industry. “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” will debut in theaters on July 16.
MoviesBroadway.com

Watch the Trailer for Andy Señor Jr.'s Revolution Rent Documentary

The cast of the 2015 Cuban production of "Rent" The first trailer for Andy Señor Jr.'s Revolution Rent documentary is here! The previously announced film will premiere on HBO on June 15 at 9PM ET. It offers a look at Señor Jr. directing Rent's historic 2015 Cuban production and follows his personal journey exploring his Cuban heritage and his family’s complex relationship to the country. Revolution Rent is debuting in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the musical’s Broadway premiere. Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez directed the documentary, which was executive produced by Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris.
Beauty & Fashionheyuguys.com

Trailer drops for documentary ‘Summer of Soul’

Searchlight Pictures have launched the trailer for the documentary ‘Summer of Soul’. In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six...
MoviesDeadline

‘F9’ Set For Cannes Film Festival Beach Screening Ahead Of French Release

Just ahead of its French release, Universal’s F9 has been set for a special screening at the Cannes Film Festival, Deadline has confirmed. This is the mystery studio movie that Cannes General Delegate Thierry Frémaux has been teasing for a few weeks. We understand that the film will show before its official launch into French cinemas on July 14 (nationwide previews begin July 13) and will be screened on the beach in Cannes, thus providing a viewing opportunity for the public, which is something the festival has been keen to do this year.
Public Healththeplaylist.net

‘Petrov’s Flu’ Trailer: Visually Striking Pandemic Comedy By Russian Filmmaker Kirill Serebrenninkov Premieres At Cannes

Last week, it was announced that “Petrov’s Flu,” the new Russian language film by Kirill Serebrennikov, will bow in competition at the Cannes Film Festival this summer for the pic’s world premiere. In addition, they’ve released an enticing trailer (see below) with English subtitles that echo the comedic tone and showcases Serebrennikov’s strong visual style.
MoviesScreendaily

Anton to launch horror thriller ‘Curs>r’ at Cannes, starring Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan

Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield is to star alongside newcomer Iola Evans in horror thriller Curs>r, which Anton will launch at the Cannes virtual market later this month. Shooting recently wrapped in London on the film, which marks the feature directorial debut of UK filmmaker Toby Meakins. The cast also includes Eddie Marsan and Robert England, best known for playing iconic horror villain Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare On Elm Street franchise.
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Chinese-funded Harbour In Sierra Leone Stirs Environmental Fears

Sierra Leoneans are protesting a planned industrial harbour in a lush village in the West African country over concerns the Chinese-financed project will destroy pristine rainforest and pollute the ocean. A tourist attraction 35 kilometres (22 miles) south of the capital Freetown, Black Johnson village is nestled between stunning black-and-gold...
NFLewrestlingnews.com

Trailer Released For Chyna Documentary On Vice TV

VICE TV TO AIR THE FIRST EVER DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE ENIGMATIC RISE AND FALL OF WRESTLING LEGEND CHYNA. VICE VERSA: Chyna features never-before-seen footage from Chyna’s last days and exclusive interviews with family members and insiders who are speaking for the first time. It airs Thursday June 17th @ 9...
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Official Trailer for 'The Hidden Life of Trees' Doc Film About Forests

"Forests will return… it would just be nice if we were still around." Capelight Pics has released an official US trailer for an acclaimed German documentary titled The Hidden Life of Trees, that is about exactly what the title states - the hidden lives of trees. Did you know trees might be capable of thought, memory, communication? When Peter Wohlleben published his book "The Hidden Life of Trees" in 2015, he quickly entered bestseller lists. The forester wrote vividly about his experience that trees are able to communicate with each other, a thesis explored in depth in this film. He draws on groundbreaking scientific discoveries to describe how trees are like human families: tree parents live together with their children, communicate with them, support them as they grow, share nutrients with those who are sick or struggling, and even warn each other of impending dangers. This documentary will open in US theaters starting this July. For anyone who loves our planet, this looks like a must watch. And a great double feature with the doc Fantastic Fungi, too.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Mary J. Blige Unleashes Trailer For ‘My Life’ Documentary

Mary J. Blige’s life continues to serve as one of the most compelling narratives in music history. As such, it’s apt that the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul will be chronicling her story in ‘My Life’ – a new Amazon Prime Video documentary. Named after her iconic album of the same name,...
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Inspiring Trailer for Netflix Documentary AUDIBLE About Deaf High School Athletes

Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming documentary short Audible, which follows athletes from a deaf high school who push themselves to go nearly undefeated during a football season. The doc tells the personal story of “Amaree McKenstry-Hall and his Maryland School for the Deaf teammates attempt to defend their winning streak while also coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend. The graduating students face mounting pressures of entering the hearing world while tackling adversity and demanding to be heard in this moving coming-of-age story.” The doc is made by Matt Ogens (Go North, Go + Away).