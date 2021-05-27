Official Trailer for 'Sing, Freetown' Documentary About Sierra Leone

"Forests will return… it would just be nice if we were still around." Capelight Pics has released an official US trailer for an acclaimed German documentary titled The Hidden Life of Trees, that is about exactly what the title states - the hidden lives of trees. Did you know trees might be capable of thought, memory, communication? When Peter Wohlleben published his book "The Hidden Life of Trees" in 2015, he quickly entered bestseller lists. The forester wrote vividly about his experience that trees are able to communicate with each other, a thesis explored in depth in this film. He draws on groundbreaking scientific discoveries to describe how trees are like human families: tree parents live together with their children, communicate with them, support them as they grow, share nutrients with those who are sick or struggling, and even warn each other of impending dangers. This documentary will open in US theaters starting this July. For anyone who loves our planet, this looks like a must watch. And a great double feature with the doc Fantastic Fungi, too.