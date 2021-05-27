Cancel
Mountain City, GA

Reward offered in Mountain City arson

By Now Habersham
 6 days ago

State investigators have ruled a Mountain City house fire as arson. Now, they're asking for the community's help to find whoever is responsible. The 80-year-old structure at 354 Electric Avenue sustained minor damage in a fire that broke out around 5 p.m. on May 24. Rabun County firefighters say it started in the attic. The 1,000-square-foot residence was vacant and under renovation at the time.

Rabun County, GA
Mountain City, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Rabun County, GA
Rabun County, GA
Georgia Government
