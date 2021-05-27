Reward offered in Mountain City arson

General Manager Brenden Thompson gave his monthly report to the Rabun County Water and Sewer Authority (RCWSA) for April 2021 at this week’s meeting. “The April 2021 ending balance on the RCWSA Operating Bank Account is $59,463.62. For the South Water System, the April 2021 water bill has been delivered to the City of Clayton. The unit rate is $3.19 per 1,000 gallons beginning in July 2020. The water bill amount is $85,896.09. Please note that the billing methodology agreed to by contract between RCWSA and the City of Clayton was implemented on August 1, 2019. Lake Rabun WTP pumped to distribution system volume for March 2021 was 33,632,000 gallons. Pumped to distribution system volume for April 2021 was 32,160,000 gallons, which is a decrease of 1,472,000 gallons or -4.4% from March 2021 to April 2021. Pumped to distribution system volume for April 2020 was 32,158,000 gallons; an increase of 2,000 gallons or .006% from April 2020 to April 2021. The City of Clayton’s April 2020 volume was 29,154,103 gallons. The City of Clayton’s April 2021 volume was 26,926,674 gallons. A decrease of 2,227,429 gallons or -7.6% decrease. Customers’ April 2021 meter readings were done on April 26, 2021. Bills were sent out on April 30, 2021. No new taps for the month of April 2021. Unaccounted for water volume for the month of April 2021 was 18.2%. Please note that the RCWSA staff is aware of a problem (slow reading) with the Golf Course water meter and has taken measures to repair and recalibrate the meter. For the North Water System, Little Tennessee WTP pumped to the distribution system for March 2021 was 14,357,000 gallons. Pumped to distribution system volume for April 2021 was 14,950,000 gallons; an increase of 593,000 gallons or 4.1% from March 2021 to April 2021. Customers’ April 2021 meter readings were done on April 26, 2021. Bills were sent out on April 30, 2021. No new taps for the month of April 2021. Unaccounted for water volume for the month of April 2021 was 6.2%.” At the Rabun County Water Reclamation Facility and Collection System, regular preventive maintenance on motors and machinery continues, grass mowing, seeding, fertilizing, and weed-eating is underway, and fire hydrant maintenance and valve exercising is ongoing.