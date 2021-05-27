Cancel
NFL

Pioneering NFL coach Katie Sowers says she’s joining the Chiefs’ staff

By Des Bieler
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePioneering NFL coach Katie Sowers said Wednesday that she is joining the staff of the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. The first woman to coach in the Super Bowl and the first openly gay coach in the NFL, Sowers spent the past four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. When that team hired her in 2017, she became the second full-time female assistant coach in league history. She and the 49ers parted ways in January, but as she revealed Wednesday, that wasn’t the final chapter of her NFL story. She said she is joining Kansas City’s staff through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, a program that aims “to use NFL clubs’ training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps” to give coaches more experience and help them gain full-time employment.

