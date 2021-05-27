Aaron Rodgers, singing Taylor Swift, with a manbun, on vacation with Miles Teller: Yes, really

Someone get Miles Teller an ice pack. While having dinner in Hawaii, ‘Whiplash’ star was allegedly punched by an unknown man who claimed Miles owed him money!. Paradise felt a little less like so for Miles Teller on Wednesday, according to TMZ. Miles, 34 – who, along with wife Keleigh Sperry, spent time on Maui with Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley – reportedly was at dinner at the Moneypod Kitchen when an unknown man assaulted him. According to TMZ, Miles excused himself to go to the bathroom, and that is when “a man confronted him and punched him in the face.” Miles and this alleged assailant reportedly then “got into it,” with Miles screaming that he would press charges. Miles and his wife then left the restaurant, and TMZ claims the Whiplash star “did not appear to be seriously injured.”