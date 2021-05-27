Cancel
Aaron Rodgers, singing Taylor Swift, with a manbun, on vacation with Miles Teller: Yes, really

By Marty Rosenbaum
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, that headline you just read isn’t sensationalized. It’s a real thing that happened. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has talents off the gridiron and was happy to show them off on social media. Rodgers and fiancée Shailene Woodley were vacationing with Miles Teller, and wife Keleigh Sperry Teller as the group looks to be having the trip-of-a-lifetime. Fortunately, they’ve shared their experiences on Instagram, which includes the reigning NFL MVP singing karaoke to Taylor Swift.

