Award winners announced for the GME Research Symposium

The third annual Graduate Medical Education Research Symposium was held May 4 via Zoom. "At a time when taking care of patients in itself became extremely difficult, it is admirable that these residents and fellows were able to continue their research even during these challenging times," said Chandra Are, MBBS, associate dean of graduate medical education at UNMC and vice chair of education in the UNMC Department of Surgery. "We applaud and congratulate all these residents and fellows for pursuing and presenting their research."