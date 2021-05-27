Victor Solomon The Voice 2021 Finale “Someday We’ll All Be Free” Donny Hathaway, Season 20 Duet with Coach

It's the final night of performances on The Voice season 20 — that's right friends, tonight, after two rounds of singing, you'll be voting for the winner of this season. The winner! Already! Before we get to that announcement tomorrow night in the grand finale, the five remaining contestants — Team Blake's Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young, Team Kelly's Kenzie Wheeler, Team Legend's Victor Solomon, and Team Nick's Rachel Mac — will battle it out with songs dedicated to someone special in their lives and an up-tempo number that shows off who they are as artists. Also, as a nice little treat, Blake Shelton performs his new single "Minimum Wage" and then is surprised with a video celebrating his 10 years on The Voice, complete with some nice visits from Team Blake members throughout the show's 20 seasons (that still seems insane) who thank him for the opportunities he gave them on the show and beyond. It's very sweet!