The Washington Nationals, for all the bad things that have occurred over the course of the 2021 season, had a strange, but uplifting weekend. Against the team with the best record in the MLB, the Nats not only split the four games, but had a realistic chance at winning each of the games. The split might not be the desired outcome, although the Nats really demonstrated the fact that they can hang in there with any team. Even going back to the series against the Rays earlier in the week as the best team in the A.L., the Nats really have traded punches with the league’s elite.