Phillies MLR 5/26/21: Lehigh Valley loses combined no-hitter in the 9th

By Jay Polinsky
The Good Phight
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCJ Chatham - 1 for 4, 3B, 2 RBI, BB. There has been no stopping LHV starters this season. Cristopher Sanchez leaves the game without allowing a hit, lowering his ERA to 3.50 with 23 strikeouts to 11 walks in 18 innings. The game was looking to be a combined no-hitter after Bryan Mitchell and JD Hammer delivered hitless performances. Jeff Singer would give up the first hit in the top of the 9th with a 1-out single. No hits for Cornelius Randolph to end his 9 game hitting streak, but he did extend his on-base streak to 10 games. Curiously, no Mickey Moniak in this one.

www.thegoodphight.com
