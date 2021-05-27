Behind Belarusian despot stands Putin

The modest outcomes of the talks do not appear to point that the 2 leaders are finest mates now, Deutschlandfunk writes:. “The quantity of the mortgage below dialogue is unlikely to final the Minsk dictator greater than two months … [This indicates] that Putin remains to be hesitant to commit himself totally to supporting the autocrat subsequent door. … Putin appears to need to delay a call at the least till 16 June, when his assembly with US President Joe Biden takes place. He has introduced that he desires to speak about Belarus in Geneva, the place he might use his help for – or his renunciation of – Lukashenka as a bargaining chip.”