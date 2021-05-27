Top 5 Reasons For The New York Knicks Successful Season

The New York Knicks certainly surprised the NBA landscape as they finished the regular season as the fourth-seed in the Eastern Conference. Ending up in the postseason for the first time since 2013, it seemed like the Knicks had reached a turning point as they boasted home-court advantage in the first round. Although they ended their abysmal stretch of mediocrity, the Knicks flamed out quickly in the postseason as the red-hot Atlanta Hawks knocked them out in just five games.