Movies

'Cruella' review: Disney's haute couture villain isn't bad, just misunderstood. And not good, actually

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a while, “Cruella” — Disney’s self-consciously “dark” and “edgy” live-action prequel to “101 Dalmatians” — gets by on the simpatico performance wiles of Emmas Stone and Thompson. They are wizards in close-up, and what you might call mini-maximalists of comic timing. Changes in dismissive or sinister vocal inflection click...

Disney's Cruella Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying

If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will. That’s right, the live-action adaptation about a young Cruella de Vil (from Disney’s 101 Dalmations) is almost here! Cruella stars Emma Stone as the title character (but they pay proper homage to Glenn Close's original legacy), and also features Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong. This crime comedy-drama follows Estelle de Vil, who aspires to be a fashion designer but journeys along the path that will lead her to become the notorious Cruella de Vil. (Everyone, hide your puppies.)
First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
Disney's Cruella - "Do You Have A Light?" Official Clip

In this clip from the upcoming film, Disney's Cruella, Estella (Emma Stone) makes quite a flashy, and fiery, appearance at a party. Emma Stone stars in the live-action film about the rebellious early days of the notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021.
Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
Cruella Theme Song Arrives from Florence + the Machine

English indie rock band Florence + the Machine will be contributing a brand new original song to the upcoming Disney movie Cruella. Walt Disney Studios treated the public to a sneak peak of the song, which has been uploaded alongside brand new visuals from the film. The snippet of the song entitled 'Call me Cruella', evokes a sense of wild free-spiritedness akin to that of the 1970s when the film is set. It builds towards a dramatic crescendo, as viewers bear witness to some of the madness of Cruella de Vil they can expect from the upcoming movie.
Cruella Review: ‘Cruella’s’ High Fashion and Good Performances Overshadowed by Runtime

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action CRUELLA. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cruella follows Emma Stone as Estella, a street smart grifter with dreams of making a name for herself in the fashion world. Her journey sees her befriend familiar thieves who are always looking for the angle. The trio build a life together in 1970s London until Estella’s fashion sense piques the attention of fashion icon Baroness von Hellman. Their meeting sets Estella on a path that will lead her to become the villainous Cruella we all know.
‘Cruella’ review: Emma Stone’s punk rock princess makes for one of the best Disney live action films in years

No matter how much independent film flourished in 2020, which was one of the few positive things that came out of the pandemic, we all knew there was something missing. We craved those expensive, beautiful, cast-of-thousands, mainstream, familiar and fun studio movies, the ones that ignite our imagination and take our breath away. Now that theaters are back open, the studios are starting to release their films that have been sitting and waiting and the first one out of the gate not only doesn’t disappoint, but it reminds us exactly what we’ve been missing.
Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Cruella is stylish and chaotic, just like its future Disney villain

It’s not until its final moments that Cruella really starts to feel like a live-action Disney movie. What We Do In The Shadows star Kayvan Novak sits down at a piano in his shabby walk-up apartment, the camera pulling back to reveal a charmingly crooked mélange of London rooftops as he sings, “Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil, if she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will,” to the Dalmatian that arrived at his doorstep that morning. Up to this point, any real connection between Cruella and 101 Dalmatians—including a penchant for dog fur coats—has been absent. The Cruella of Craig Gillespie’s origin story is an underdog, an iconoclast, and a trendsetter, with some intense mommy issues and a sense of pride in being both “brilliant and bad.” What she is not is a puppy killer.
‘Cruella’ Review: This Spotty Prequel Refashions a Disney Villain with More Style Than Substance

There’s one major problem with crafting a film around the early exploits of a young Cruella de Vil, one of Disney lore’s most unhinged (and fabulous) signature villains: Her primary directive is, for as long as we’ve known her, to steal, kill, skin, and wear puppies. Puppies! “Maleficent” juggled similarly tough territory — how to make a woman best known for poisoning actual babies seem sympathetic — and did it well enough to inspire two films about the villain’s secret charms, but Craig Gillespie’s “Cruella” struggles to attain similar success. And yet it’s a far more exciting film, if only because its messiness and silliness and soap-opera twists and sartorial turns are all in service to the only way to feasibly make Cruella palatable to kiddos: it’s really quite fun.
'Cruella' review: Emma Stone is wickedly wonderful in Disney's stylish prequel

Imagine “The Devil Wears Prada” on steroids, set in ’70s London, with Anne Hathaway’s character vengeful rather than sweet. Sounds kind of great, right?. When I first heard about “Cruella,” the live-action Disney origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, I may have rolled my eyes a bit. This is me going back in time to retract that eye-rolling: “Cruella” is an absolute kick, and if you’ve been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is.
Don't Mistake Cruella for Just Another Disney Film

Here's what you need to know about Cruella, the latest Disney live-action movie to hit theaters: It is not a fairytale. There are no princesses, talking snowmen, or magical godmothers to save the day. There is no love story, no promise of a happy ending. The main character is kind of an asshole for most of the movie.