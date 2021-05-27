Knicks: Thibodeau sticks with Payton as starter for Game 2
Embattled New York Knicks’ point guard Elfrid Payton will keep his starting job for Game 2. Tom Thibodeu has decided to stay the course and will roll out the same starting unit against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Young toyed around the Knicks’ backcourt in Game 1 scoring a game-high 32 points and handing out 10 assists in an auspicious playoff debut. The Hawks star guard scored the game winning floater with 0.9 seconds left steal one in New York, 107-105. Payton’s minutes was further reduced as he went scoreless again in eight minutes, missing all his three attempts and was a plus/minus -2.www.chatsports.com