Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks: Thibodeau sticks with Payton as starter for Game 2

By Empire Sports Media
chatsports.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbattled New York Knicks’ point guard Elfrid Payton will keep his starting job for Game 2. Tom Thibodeu has decided to stay the course and will roll out the same starting unit against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Young toyed around the Knicks’ backcourt in Game 1 scoring a game-high 32 points and handing out 10 assists in an auspicious playoff debut. The Hawks star guard scored the game winning floater with 0.9 seconds left steal one in New York, 107-105. Payton’s minutes was further reduced as he went scoreless again in eight minutes, missing all his three attempts and was a plus/minus -2.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Hawks’ Clint Capela trashes Knicks before Game 5: ‘We’ll send you on vacation’

The Knicks are on the brink of elimination from the NBA playoffs and the Hawks seem ready to finish them off. As the series returns to New York, Atlanta, the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, holds a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Hawks just need to win one more game to advance to face the winner of the 76ers vs. Wizards series.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Deuce McBride’s Two-Way Game Should Put Him on the Knicks’ Radar

West Virginia’s Deuce McBride offers pest-like defense with sharpshooting and shot-making. The Knicks should keep an eye on him during the draft process. Miles “Deuce” McBride—a 20-year-old sophomore guard from West Virginia—is one of the best defensive prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft, should he choose to remain in the field. While the sophomore’s stock has been rising in the months since the Mountaineers’ second-round loss to Syracuse, there is still the possibility that he returns for his junior season.
NBAchatsports.com

Elfrid Payton’s father shoots back at Knicks for son’s lack of playing time in playoffs

The New York Knicks knew they’d be facing a tough opponent in the Atlanta Hawks in the first series of the postseason, but they didn’t imagine how physical and intense it would be. Playing aggressive defense during the regular season, the Knicks had the number one ranked unit in points allowed per game, but Atlanta found ways to exploit their deficiencies.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Why Tom Thibodeau Is the Right Kind of Stubborn

Tom Thibodeau pushed the Knicks as far as they could go after an incredible turnaround between seasons. Despite the stubbornness, the Knicks need Thibs, and the Coach of the Year could impact the shape of the roster going forward. My prediction that Tom Thibodeau would win 2020–21 NBA Coach of...
NBAsport.one

2020-21 NBA Awards: New York Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau Wins Coach Of The Year Award

Thibodeau gets well-deserved recognition for Knicks’ turnaround. The New York Knicks may have failed to reach the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but they succeeded in nabbing a couple of individual awards this season. A couple of weeks after the NBA awarded Knicks All-Star power forward Julius Randle with the Most Improved Player of the Year trophy, the league has recognized Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau as this season’s Coach of the Year.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lakers Rumors: 5 Players They Could Sign This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers are most likely going to undergo an offseason of change. While there might not be some blockbuster deals on the table just yet, the Lakers are always looking to improve their roster to successfully contend the following season. As long as LeBron James is on the roster, the Lakers must go all-in every season.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Julius Randle named All-NBA

New York Knicks All-Star forward and former Wildcat Julius Randle was named All-NBA , it was announced by the league Tuesday. Randle was named to the Second Team, where he was joined by Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers). The First Team was comprised of Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers).
NBANew York Post

Marv Albert revels in his final Knicks game despite lack of tribute

The Knicks’ season ended Wednesday — and so did legend Marv Albert’s broadcasting career at the Garden. Because of his feud with Knicks chairman James Dolan, the Garden didn’t acknowledge the giant moment with a video tribute. Just as good, Albert, who started as a Knicks broadcaster in 1967, received...
NBAamericasnewshub.com

Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau narrowly edges Suns’ Monty Williams in NBA Coach of the Year voting

Tom Thibodeau has been named the 2020-21 NBA Coach of the Year — but not without controversy. The first-year Knicks coach narrowly edged Suns second-year coach Monty Williams 351-340 to earn the award for the second time of his career. Thibodeau is the first coach to receive the honor in his first year coaching with two different teams (his first came with the Bulls in 2010-11).
MLBlindyssports.com

Rockers starter Jon Gray leaves game in third inning

Colorado Rockies right-hander Jon Gray left Friday night’s game against the visiting Oakland Athletics in the third inning with an apparent injury. Gray had trouble locating his pitches throughout the game, and he allowed five runs on four hits and two walks with no strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. He gave up a leadoff home run to Mark Canha in the third, and one out later, gave up a single and walk to light-hitting Seth Brown.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull leaves game with right forearm tightness

Upon walking into the dugout after a perfect fourth inning, Detroit Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull met with athletic trainer Doug Teter and manager AJ Hinch. Turnbull, 28, did not return for the fifth inning. He left Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox with right forearm tightness. To end the fourth, he won a 12-pitch battle against rookie slugger Yermin Mercedes, ending the at-bat with a swinging strikeout.
NBANew York Post

Elfrid Payton’s dad ‘surprised’ by son being snubbed by Knicks

Elfrid Payton Sr. didn’t have any issues that his son was pulled from the starting lineup for Derrick Rose for Game 3 of the Knicks’ first-round series loss to Atlanta. But when Tom Thibodeau’s experiment backfired, Payton Sr., who played outside linebacker for Grambling under the legendary Eddie Robinson and was a star in the Canadian Football League, was left scratching his head after his son never played another minute.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Thibodeau Named Coach Of The Year

Tom Thibodeau has been named Coach of the Year, according to a league press release. Thibodeau guided the Knicks to their first postseason appearance since the 2012/13 season. The Knicks finished the regular season with a 41-31 record, ending a string of seven consecutive losing seasons. They were 21-45 last season and 17-65 in 2018/19.
NBASLAM

Charlotte Hornets Guard Lamelo Ball Wins 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year Award

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been voted the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ball, the third pick in 2020 NBA Draft class, had a storied high school career at Chino Hills, a televised journey to play semi-professional ball in Lithuania and an impressive stint with the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL, where he averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
NHLNBC Sports

Why Bruins should stick with Rask in must-win Game 6

The Boston Bruins face a must-win Game 6 in their second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders, and if he's healthy enough to play, head coach Bruce Cassidy should stick with Tuukka Rask as the starting goalie. Rask was pulled after two periods in the Bruins' 5-4 loss Monday...
NBAdefector.com

Kawhi Leonard Locks In

Taking the measure of an on-ball defender is not always the easiest thing to do, since individual defensive stats are notoriously noisy and modern NBA defenses are more about the coordination between all five members than their individual talent levels. You simply have to watch the games. In their dominant series-evening Game 4 win against the Utah Jazz, the whole Clippers defense hit a new peak, thanks partially to the critical juice shortages caused by Mike Conley’s absence. At the center of this impressive team performance was Kawhi Leonard, recently regarded as the best individual defender in the game. It’s been fair to question how firmly he’s held onto that title, or whether he still deserves it, especially after he spent so much of the Mavericks series away from Luka Doncic. Are you even trying to win if your all-world defensive stopper is guarding, say, Tim Hardaway Jr. for the bulk of a game?
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Payton Turner

The Saints just knocked out a big order of business. New Orleans has signed their entire draft class to their rookie deals, as Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football tweeted. To create the cap space necessary for these deals, the team restructured cornerback Marshon Lattimore‘s contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweets. They converted his “$10.2M fifth year option to a $990K base salary and the rest in a roster bonus with voidable years,” he reports. Rapsheet adds that the team will “keep working on an extension” with Lattimore.