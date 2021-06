Fox News recently declined to broadcast a 60-second ad that was submitted by the liberal Political Action Committee, MeidasTouch. The ad, titled GOP Betrayed America, is about the violence that law-enforcement members faced on Jan. 6 as they tried to stop the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It features members of law-enforcement testifying in Congress and speaking to the media about what they experienced during the insurrection, including getting sprayed with bear mace, engaging in hand-to-hand combat and being called “traitors.”