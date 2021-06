In Marvel Comics' new Shang-Chi series, the martial arts master's new role as the Supreme Commander of the Five Weapons Society may lead to a war with the Avengers. In this new series, Shang-Chi is still getting used to leading his father's organization, and while he's trying to turn it into a force for good, there's still a lot of work to be done before that can fully happen. Likewise, this new issue sees Shang-Chi's first team-up with a Marvel hero since taken on his new responsibilities, and Spider-Man soon discovers Shang-Chi's new destiny. However, it might not be one that the web-slinger or other heroes will be able to support.