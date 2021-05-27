Cancel
Swizz Beatz Breaks Down the Making of DMX’s Final Album

By Frazier Tharp e
 11 days ago
Don’t call Exodus a posthumous album. DMX’s eighth album will be released just over a month after he died in April, but his longtime collaborator, super-producer Swizz Beatz, is quick to correct any notion that it’s the product of stringing together loose verses and unfinished songs and corralling famous features to pad them out. DMX began working on it after his Verzuz match with Snoop Dogg last year, and it was finished before he died. “It’s been labeled as an album that's kind of been pieced together since he left,” Swizz told GQ. “But it's not like that. Every song on that album, he was here for, he approved, he spoke with the artists, he vibed with the artists. He was very hands-on with this project. And he did this project while he was living.”

