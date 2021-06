In undoubtedly the most surprising first-round matchup of this year’s playoffs, the Hawks and Knicks will lace them up in a battle of the 4th vs. 5th seeds in the Eastern Conference. Both teams finished with the same record (41-31), but the Knicks will have the advantage of home court thanks to their 3-0 record versus the Hawks during the regular season. However, throw all of that out of the window for this one. The playoffs are an entirely different ball game, and both these teams have improved significantly since their early-season matchups.