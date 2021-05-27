Cancel
Georgia State

Nine arrested in Northeast Georgia drug raid

By Joy Purcell
nowhabersham.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early morning search warrant for drugs on a residence near downtown Toccoa resulted in nine people being arrested on felony charges. In the early morning hours of May 26, the Toccoa Police Department Narcotics Unit concluded a two-week investigation into drug activity at 201 West Doyle Street. Police Chief Jimmy Mize says the TPD Narcotics squad, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, and officers from both departments conducted the search after discovering that methamphetamine was being distributed from the residence.

