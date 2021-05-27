Looking for fun events? Top 7 things to do Memorial Day weekend in Sarasota-Manatee: May 28-31

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place June 10-13. 1. Check out a drive-in movie. This Sunday, head over to Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue, for a showing of "The Sandlot," a classic summer movie, on their 50-foot screen. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Tickets are $8 for one person, $16 for two or $24 for three or more people. Falconwood has a food truck and concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar. Patrons can tune into 101.3 FM to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. More.