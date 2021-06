With four decades of scaring the world under his belt, one of the questions that The Shining and Carrie creator Stephen King probably hears more than anything else is: "What scares you?" The author has given us countless books that seemingly answer that question but if you want a specific example King has one in the form of a horror movie that was too scary for him to even finish watching it. Speaking in an interview for Eli Roth’s History of Horror, as noticed by Dread Central, King said that the 1999 horror film The Blair Witch Project was too much for him.