ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC ("Zegona") On 24 May 2021, Zegona Communications plc announced its intention to return £335 million to its shareholders in cash following receipt of the proceeds from the successful acquisition of Euskaltel, S.A. ("Euskaltel") by MásMóvil Ibercom, S.A.U. ("MasMovil")[1]. Zegona also announced that the Zegona senior team (the "Managers") committed to re-invest a portion of the proceeds from the triggering of their LTIP, of up to £4 million in aggregate, back into Zegona and entered into binding subscription agreements for new shares[2].