Matt LeBlanc’s Injury & More Behind-the-Scenes Secrets Revealed During ‘Friends: The Reunion’

It was the one where all six cast members were together in a room for only the second time since the Friends finale and reminded everyone how much fun they are together. Seventeen years later, David Schwimmer (Ross), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Courteney Cox (Monica), and Matthew Perry (Chandler) of the hit NBC comedy that aired 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, gathered for Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max.