Dairy operations regardless of size typically utilize pasture for either their lactating or nonlactating animal groups. This strategy can extend forage inventory while providing animals an environment off concrete. However, feeding management practices used for stored feed also apply to pasture, which includes monitoring quality over time. A lot of changes occur from spring through fall including stage of maturity, sward mixtures, and degree of grazing management. There may be a very good explanation why animals are not performing well on pasture that goes beyond heat stress.