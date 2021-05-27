When a Domestic Abuser Holds the Family Pet Hostage

New Hope for Women is the recipient of a $50,000 Healthy Relationships Community Grant from the Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. A $3 million dollar joint initiative, MLB and MLBPA grants focus on three distinct areas: supporting programs that build and improve mental health resiliency among vulnerable populations, improving relationship skills of the next generation, and strengthening critical services to survivors of domestic violence. Applications were evaluated on an assessment of the population served, organization strength, impact, partnerships, and sustainability of programs. New Hope for Women will use the grant to assist survivors in rebuilding their lives, to support rebranding efforts, and to increase mental health services for those residing in the agency’s transitional housing that will soon expand from six to seventeen units.