When a Domestic Abuser Holds the Family Pet Hostage

Domestic abuse and TBI have been linked through data; however, very limited research has been conducted because many instances of domestic abuse go unreported. The research that has been done is consistent with the indication of the severity of the issue. Since domestic abuse victims are usually exposed to instances of repeated violence, the effects are incremental. It is difficult to know if symptoms that follow domestic violence situations are a result of a TBI, emotional trauma, or both. A victim may suffer from a TBI without knowing it if she had no severe trauma, did not lose consciousness, didn’t experience obvious symptoms at first, or received no medical care. In the case of a TBI, some of the symptoms to watch for include most commonly: