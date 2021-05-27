Cancel
When a Domestic Abuser Holds the Family Pet Hostage

psychologytoday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirectly or indirectly, domestic violence impacts one in four women and one in seven men in the United States. 91 percent of abuse victims report that they need their pet's emotional support and physical protection to survive and heal. 50 percent of the abuse victims said that they would not...

www.psychologytoday.com
It Will Take Massive Resources to Stem the Epidemic of Domestic Abuse That Increased During the Pandemic

The Biden Administration has reportedly begun distributing $200 million in aid it set aside to support survivors of domestic violence who have been crushed by the pandemic. According to the New York Times, the funds were included in the $1.9 trillion covid relief package Democrats passed in March, which stipulated that the money should go toward advocacy groups and housing vouchers, so that those who were trapped at home with their abusers can find safe housing as the pandemic begins to recede. The funding will also prioritize Alaskan villages, where survivors of domestic abuse are even more physically isolated from potential sources of help.
3 ways you can help survivors of domestic violence and their pets

(BPT) - The issue and support. Nearly half of survivors of domestic violence (48%) delay leaving their abuser because they can’t take a beloved pet with them to a shelter. This is because as few as 10% of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. allow pets, leaving survivors confronted by a difficult — and often dangerous — dilemma.
Trailer Watch: “No Ordinary Love” Shines a Light on Domestic Abuse

Two desperate women plot to escape their abusive marriages in “No Ordinary Love,” Chyna Robinson’s feature debut. “My inspiration for this romantic thriller came as I interviewed 23 women about their toxic relationships and their courageous decisions to get out,” Robinson told us. A trailer for the American Black Film...
New Bill Will Help Protect Pets Of Domestic Violence Victims

If you have a fur baby in your life, you know you will do just about anything to protect them from harm. Many domestic abuse survivors admit to being unwilling to flee to safety if it means leaving their pets behind, making this new legislation so important. Recently passed Missouri...
Domestic Abuse and Traumatic Brain Injuries

Domestic abuse and TBI have been linked through data; however, very limited research has been conducted because many instances of domestic abuse go unreported. The research that has been done is consistent with the indication of the severity of the issue. Since domestic abuse victims are usually exposed to instances of repeated violence, the effects are incremental. It is difficult to know if symptoms that follow domestic violence situations are a result of a TBI, emotional trauma, or both. A victim may suffer from a TBI without knowing it if she had no severe trauma, did not lose consciousness, didn’t experience obvious symptoms at first, or received no medical care. In the case of a TBI, some of the symptoms to watch for include most commonly:
Healthy Relationships Grant Benefits Victims of Domestic Abuse

New Hope for Women is the recipient of a $50,000 Healthy Relationships Community Grant from the Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. A $3 million dollar joint initiative, MLB and MLBPA grants focus on three distinct areas: supporting programs that build and improve mental health resiliency among vulnerable populations, improving relationship skills of the next generation, and strengthening critical services to survivors of domestic violence. Applications were evaluated on an assessment of the population served, organization strength, impact, partnerships, and sustainability of programs. New Hope for Women will use the grant to assist survivors in rebuilding their lives, to support rebranding efforts, and to increase mental health services for those residing in the agency’s transitional housing that will soon expand from six to seventeen units.
Pet talk: When to go to the vet

Diarrhea is a natural part of life — all pets (and pet owners) have had it at some point. While diarrhea can be smelly, messy, and potentially embarrassing, Dr. Michael Hung, a small animal internal medicine resident at the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, explains what causes it and when a pet owner should be worried.
Financial Abuse is Domestic Abuse

A Voice For Survivors By Clare Wilson Victim Advocate Lasalle Parish Sheriff's Office. Financial Abuse is often cited by abused victims as the main reason they remain with or return to an abusive partner. We know that domestic abuse (D.A.) is a pattern of coercive, controlling behavior. Financial Abuse (F.A.)...
From A Domestic Abuse Victim To A Civil Officer, The Journey Of This Woman Is The Kind Of Motivation You Need!

While most women around me would unfortunately have had an experience or two with facing abuse or harassment in their lives, because for us it is just that common, there is probably no denying that when the same comes from people you love and trusted, it breaks you a little more. As it happens with several women every day, where they are abused and violated by their own husbands. One such woman being Noujisha, from Kozhikode who had also been abused by the hands of her partner.
Family searching for lost pet cow named June

Nicki Thrash is asking for help in finding her beloved red beef master cow named June. “We went to feed them and she didn’t come up,” said Thrash of June, the 11-year-old cow she bottle-fed and raised from a calf after it was abandoned by its mother near her family’s farm.
The Report of Gunshots Results in a Domestic Abuse Arrest,

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to 27220 Highway 383 in Kinder, LA following reports of gunshots in the area. When deputies arrived they spoke with the complainant, Christopher Brandon Phillips. Deputies searched the area and found no one and heard no gunshots.
Alligator Snatches Family's Pet Dog in Florida

A family dog was killed by an alligator on Monday at Naval Station Mayport, a U.S. Navy base in Florida. Naval officials said the 13-pound pet was attacked at around 6 p.m. when it ran into Lake Wonderwood, close to its owners' home on the base in Jacksonville. Heather Hahn,...
SafeNest domestic violence shelter adds space for pets

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- SafeNest is expanding shelter services to include onsite pet boarding for cats and dogs. The nonprofit announced on Monday that it is now part of the 17% of U.S. domestic violence centers that allow pets. Many domestic violence victims are unable to leave their abuser because...
Tamron Hall Raises Domestic Violence Awareness At The Intersection Of Pet Care With Purina

BRProud reported that award-winning journalist and nationally syndicated talk show host Tamron Hall is using her voice to raise awareness about the relationship between domestic violence survivors and their pets, through her advocacy of Purina’s Purple Leash Project with RedRover. In the interview, Hall stated that goal with the project, along with Purina, is by 2025 is to have 25 percent of shelters for survivors of domestic violence to be specially equipped to take the family pet with them.
Hispanic victims of domestic abuse find emotional, legal support at CasaLuz

As the pandemic hobbles on, clients have filed a record number of orders of protection for situations that were “more violent than ever.”. The Institute for Public Service Reporting is based at the University of Memphis and supported financially by U of M, private grants and donations made through the University Foundation. Its work is published by The Daily Memphian through a paid-use agreement.
Boston police commissioner ousted over domestic abuse claims

BOSTON (AP) — Boston's police commissioner was fired Monday following a bitter battle to keep his job after decades-old domestic violence accusations came to light. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
Domestic Abuse in a Moving Car or Simply a Misunderstanding?

ORANGE – Judge M. Marc Kelly met with a witness on Thursday morning to discuss Christopher Young Pak’s alleged physical abuse of his partner. The incident took place on June 29, 2019, in a moving car. With opening statements from both attorneys, there were two compelling sides of the story.
Plague confirmed in Colorado Springs domestic pet

In a follow-up on the plague bacteria being confirmed in multiple squirrels in the Patty Jewett and Divine Redeemer neighborhoods in the Colorado Springs recently, the El Paso County Public Health has reported that plague has been identified in a domestic pet in the North Downtown area. No other details are available at this time.