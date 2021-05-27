Sawnee EMC Foundation donates $5K to MUST Ministries

The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation has distributed over $24,000 to area nonprofits, including $5,000 to MUST Ministries. The funds for these projects are raised from Sawnee EMC’s member-owners through the Operation Round Up Program, which allows participating members to round up their electric bill to the next dollar, according to the foundation. On average, participating members will contribute $6 per year. The money collected through Operation Round Up is directed to the Foundation and 100% is then administered in a series of grants by its voluntary board of directors.