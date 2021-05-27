Cancel
A Test for Animal Consciousness

psychologytoday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrace conditioning has been linked to consciousness in humans due to its correlation with awareness and self-report. When distracted, some people successfully trace condition while others do not, depending on their level of distraction. The Temporal Representation Theory suggests that consciousness keeps track of the present situation, while attention amplifies...

www.psychologytoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Consciousness#Study Animals#Cat#Information Systems#Penn State#Consciousness Research#Phenomenal Consciousness#Conscious Awareness#Conscious Coupling#Human Subjects#Non Human Animals#Human Studies#Organisms#Evolutionary Pressures#Relevant Stimuli#Attentional Processes#Irrelevant Stimuli#Attentional Inhibition#Neural Structures#Attentional Systems
