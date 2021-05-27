Cancel
Living fully with arthritis

By Nik Mattson
Cover picture for the articleSummer is here – a great time to enjoy wonderful weather and activities outdoors with friends and family. For those with arthritis, staying active can be challenging. But with knowledge, care and assistance, maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle is possible. Arthritis is a general term that encompasses over 100 diagnoses...

Exercise to treat arthritis

If you have joint pains, you should still keep moving. There is increasing evidence that exercise can help to treat and prevent osteoarthritis of the hips and knees and even relieve some of the pain following hip and knee replacements (Exerc Sport Sci Rev, 2021;49(2):77-87). Inactivity worsens arthritis by preventing...
Do you Have Arthritis? Consider These Changes

Do you Have Arthritis? Consider These Changes

(BPT) - Arthritis is a common health condition in the United States, affecting one in four adults according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Characterized by the inflammation of one or more joints, arthritis can cause joint pain, stiffness and swelling that can limit one’s functionality and impact daily activities.1 May is recognized as National Arthritis Awareness Month to bring attention to the widespread impact that arthritis has on adults, children and families.
Arthritis, COPD, Joint Pain or...

Arthritis, COPD, Joint Pain or Mobility Issues on the Stairs? **STOP STRUGGLING** Give Your Life A Lift! An Acorn Stairlift is a perfect solution! A BBB Rating. Call now for $250 OFF your purchase. FREE DVD & brochure. 855-200-4205.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
SELF

7 Ways People Find Pain Relief for Psoriatic Arthritis

Pain relief for psoriatic arthritis can be a complex topic. Even though there are numerous treatments for the condition, people with psoriatic arthritis may still have periods of flares when it becomes extremely painful to do just about anything. Psoriatic arthritis is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can cause...
Diseases & TreatmentsWashington Post

The Big Number: 50.2 million people live with chronic pain in the U.S.

About 20 percent of American adults — 50.2 million people — live with chronic pain, saying they experience it most days or every day, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the health status of U.S. adults. The most common types are back pain (reported by about 41 percent of those with chronic pain) and hip, knee or foot pain (about 44 percent), according to an analysis of the CDC data by Harvard researchers and published in the journal Pain. Other frequent sources of chronic pain include an old injury, infection, headaches, nerve damage and such diseases as cancer, arthritis and diabetes. Chronic pain is known to affect people’s physical and mental health as well as their social and work lives. For instance, the report found that people with chronic pain say it makes them unable to work about 10 days a year, compared with about three missed workdays for those who do not have chronic pain. As a result, the researchers attribute roughly $80 billion a year in lost wages to chronic pain as well as a nearly $300 billion loss per year in productivity, based on the monetary value of goods and services not produced because of chronic pain. The analysis also found that, to manage their pain, people most often turn to physical therapy or massage, each tried by about 9 million of those with chronic pain. Other options may include medication, acupuncture or surgery, but health experts said that chronic pain is not always curable, although treatments may help.
Your Psoriatic Arthritis Pain-Free Travel Checklist

Whether you’re planning your dream vacation or just a quick trip to visit family, a few smart changes and careful planning can make traveling with psoriatic arthritis an easier (and memorable) experience. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, common symptoms of psoriatic arthritis can include fatigue, swelling, stiffness, and reduced...
HealthDay

What Surgery Works Best for Advanced Ankle Arthritis?

FRIDAY, May 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with severe ankle arthritis, total ankle replacement provides better function over the long haul than the traditional surgical treatment, a new study finds. Researchers assessed outcomes in 517 patients with end-stage ankle arthritis — meaning they have a complete loss of...
What you should know hip arthritis

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The first step when making a decision about hip replacement is to meet with your orthopaedic specialist to see if you are a candidate for total hip replacement surgery. Your provider will take your medical history, perform a physical examination, and X-ray your hip. Even if the...
Dr. Roach: Criteria for diagnosing lupus

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, at a healthy weight, and I exercise often. Recently I had a blood test that showed several markers for lupus. The doctor wants to put me on hydroxychloroquine. But first I had to have my eyes checked because the drug seems to have an effect on one’s vision. My ophthalmologist checked my eyes and said it would be OK to take the drug. But I’m nervous about it.
Psoriatic arthritis mortality & morbidities

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic condition with manifold clinical presentations. Health issues may be far beyond the classical associated conditions like uveitis, enthesitis etc. The current study of Tillett et al (OP0231) assessed comorbidities and patient characteristics comparing psoriasis patients with or without PsA. BABDIR was the data source...
Link Between Arthritis and Your Weight Is Closer Than You Think

Being overweight increases your risk of degenerative arthritis in the weight-bearing joints, especially the knees. According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Office, your odds of developing osteoarthritis (OA) — the most common type of the disease — increase by 9% to 13% for every two-pound increase in weight. In other words, being 20 pounds overweight doubles your chances of getting arthritis.
Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Run in Families?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) tends to run in families. Your likelihood of getting RA, however, is not determined by family history of the disease alone. It is also influenced by environmental factors such as age, obesity and smoking. RA is an autoimmune disease that develops as a result of the interplay...
This Hand Massager Is a Go-To for People With Arthritis, Carpal Tunnel, and Cramping

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. From typing and texting to activities like cooking and playing music, our hands do a lot for us. So when they become inflamed and in pain—from arthritis, carpal tunnel, or tendon issues—it can feel impossible to go about your day. Common treatments include over-the-counter pain medications and rest, but there's another solution to soothing aches: massage therapy.