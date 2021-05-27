Mental Health and Wellness Award: Inside Out Youth Services

Title:VIRTUAL: How to Spot Mental Health Concerns in LGBTQ+ Youth. Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:One of 12 workshops being offered through the the Celebrate Alexandria Pride Workshops June 3-5, hosted by the Alexandria LGBTQ+ Task Force and the Alexandria Library. Mental health concerns plague the LGBTQ+ community at an exceedingly high rate. Even worse, symptoms--the early signs that there are mental health concerns--are overlooked, ignored or misdiagnosed. The purpose of this training is to provide parents and caretakers with signs of mental health concerns so that they are better equipped to identify them in children and provide helpful resources.