Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Mental Health and Wellness Award: Inside Out Youth Services

Colorado Springs Independent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Publishing House is recognizing companies and organizations this week for promoting mental health and wellness in the workplace. Please join us in celebrating Inside Out Youth Services in this video with their Executive Director Jessie Pocock.

www.csindy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Video Services#Colorado Publishing House#Inside Out Youth Services#Jessie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthboundarycreektimes.com

Land purchased in Cranbrook for regional youth mental health and wellness facility

A youth-focused mental health and wellness facility in Cranbrook is one step closer to reality with the purchase of land near the city’s downtown core. Foundry East Kootenay, which will be operated by Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services, has purchased vacant land at 100/106 12th Av, to be the future site of the facility, which will begin construction this summer and open early in 2022.
Tampa, FLmassachusettsnewswire.com

GTE Financial recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month by celebrating the importance of access to mental health services

TAMPA, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — GTE Financial recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month by celebrating the importance of access to mental health services. Mental Health has been an important topic for GTE Financial for several years and during the pandemic, this important initiative proved to be an essential benefit.
Mental Healthyouthtoday.org

Grants for Addressing Youth Mental Health Issues Caused by Pandemic

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: COVID19, Youth Mental Health, Healthcar. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't see the...
Mental Healthunicefusa.org

Promoting Mental Health and Well-Being in Native Communities

A new Psychological First Aid Guide — produced by the Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health in partnership with UNICEF USA — offers mental health support strategies for COVID-19 responders working in Native communities, where children and families have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. In this Q&A, the project leads explain the guide's relevance for anybody seeking guidance on how to deal with the lingering effects of a very difficult year.
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

More Northeast Michiganders seeking mental health services

ALPENA, Mich. – “Mental health is those connections we have with other people, how we view ourselves,” said Licensed Outpatient Therapist and Crisis Clinician Sarah Hamilton, LMSW. It’s something many feel is a taboo subject. “It’s really a balance between what we think, what we feel and our actions,” said...
Asheville, NCmy40.tv

Asheville Fire Department awarded for proactive approach to mental health wellness

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville firefighters have received an award recognizing the department's efforts with mental health awareness. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) announced on Tuesday that the department had accepted the Community Service award for 2021 from the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation, Inc. (ICISF) at their virtual World Congress 16 conference which was held May 25-27 this year.
Mental Healthprinceedwardisland.ca

Student Well-being Teams Mental Health Walk-in Clinics

Student Well-being Teams (SWT) offer mental health walk-in clinics to high school-aged children. The clinics will help with mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, parent/child conflict, emotions or other common stressors. The SWT Mental Health Walk-in Clinics are currently operating at Westisle Composite High School and will be opening...
Seattle, WAparentmap.com

Supporting Youth Mental Wellness Into Post-Pandemic Life

Thanks to wider availability of vaccines and declining local cases of COVID-19, we’ve entered a new period in the pandemic. Aspects of life are returning to what families were used to before the coronavirus disrupted so much. As we return to obligations and pleasurable pursuits outside of the home, it’s important to be aware that youths and adults alike will be learning to cope with emotions and feelings related to the experiences of the past year.
MinoritiesPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Scholarships awarded to Black advanced mental health students

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and Eustress, Inc. celebrated the month by awarding scholarships during its annual “Let’s Talk About It” mental health awareness events. “The ‘Why Eustressin?’ annual scholarship award is designed to assist Black male graduate students achieve their educational goals and attain future career heights in...
Mental Healththewestsidegazette.com

Taraji P. Henson Launches Mental Health Initiative For Black Youth

“We need more professionals in education to recognize children dealing with trauma and help them, not criminalize them,” said Henson. Actress Taraji P. Henson has continually used her platform as an avenue to spread awareness about the importance of mental health and she’s taking her efforts further with the creation of a new initiative. According to People, the Washington, D.C. native has launched a program to help Black students who are facing mental health struggles that stem from racism.
Kidsstaradvertiser.com

Column: Mental health care must be accessible for isle children, youth

This simple but powerful question can change the trajectory of a child’s life. The first step is finding the courage to ask. The next, being receptive to hearing the real answer, especially in these challenging times. We’ve all been susceptible to the psychological symptoms COVID-19 has left in its wake....
Advocacynorthbynorthwestern.com

#ReformCAPS: Students rally for better mental health services

Content warning: The following article contains explicit language regarding mental health, suicide and other topics that may be difficult for some readers. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255. *The names of some students in this article have been changed to preserve the anonymity of @reformcapsnu or because of personal discussions that...
Minoritiesalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: How to Spot Mental Health Concerns in LGBTQ+ Youth

Title:VIRTUAL: How to Spot Mental Health Concerns in LGBTQ+ Youth. Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:One of 12 workshops being offered through the the Celebrate Alexandria Pride Workshops June 3-5, hosted by the Alexandria LGBTQ+ Task Force and the Alexandria Library. Mental health concerns plague the LGBTQ+ community at an exceedingly high rate. Even worse, symptoms--the early signs that there are mental health concerns--are overlooked, ignored or misdiagnosed. The purpose of this training is to provide parents and caretakers with signs of mental health concerns so that they are better equipped to identify them in children and provide helpful resources.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Grant for Family Wellness Teen’s Mental Health Program

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Family Wellness is teaming up with West Fargo schools in the Fall for a teen program thanks to the Offutt Family Foundation. The fitness center received a special community builder grant from the foundation. The $6,000 grant will go towards the youth mental health program. Family Wellness trainers will work with middle and high schoolers to improve their mental health through exercise and activities. It’s a spin-off from the adult program – Life Strides.
Calumet County, WIFox11online.com

Calumet County offering mental health services for students

CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- A coalition of five Calumet County school districts will begin to offer school-based mental health screening and counseling services this spring. "Yes there is a need for mental health counseling in all of the New Holstein school district." Tiffany Schuette is the elementary school counselor at the New Holstein School District.
Colorado StateBrush News Tribune

Colorado health leaders declare youth mental health state of emergency: “Our kids have run out of resilience”

Colorado health leaders sounded the alarm Tuesday over what they’re calling an unprecedented crisis among the state’s youth population, declaring for the first time a pediatric mental health “state of emergency.”. Top-ranking representatives of Children’s Hospital Colorado as well as rural leaders convened a virtual roundtable, pleading for increased funding...
Morrison County, MNhometownsource.com

Pandemic fuels growth in children's mental health needs

Morrison County Social Services had a smaller caseload in Children’s Mental Health last year, but the level of service needed went up. Likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic — which resulted in fewer school-based referrals in 2020 and 2021 — the overall caseload dropped from 177 in 2019 to 160 last year. In order to be eligible for children’s mental health services through the county, a child must be between ages 0 - 21 and have a designation of “serious emotional disturbance” from a mental health professional.
Petswisfarmer.com

Support mental health, well-being of veterinarians

The mental health and well-being of veterinarians has become one of the most important topics to trend in the dairy community in recent months, as veterinarian suicides have been on the rise. Zoetis encourages dairy industry members to help raise awareness and funds to support the dairy veterinarians who hold...
Marana, AZtucsonlocalmedia.com

Employers should look out for their workers’ mental health

We keep hearing: “We are finally getting back to normal. More and more events are happening, many employees are going back into the office to work, families are having reunions and we are finally able to see our friend’s smiling faces in person. At our Health and Wellness Luncheon last...