Picky eating vs. problem eating

By Alison Dotzenrod, MS, OTR/L OSPTI
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids can be picky when it comes to many things, the types of clothes they wear, the shows they want to watch on tv or what they want to eat. Sometimes the “pickiness” is more than just being picky it is problem eating. Feeding is an essential part of life and a variety of food is needed for healthy life. When a child is so picky with their eating that they do not get enough nutrition or not enough types of nutrition it will impact their health.

