Mcalester, OK

McAlester Lions Club president receives award

By Adrian O'Hanlon III Editor
Posted by 
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LG7lP_0aDQbDVA00

A local service organization leader received an award for outstanding service over the past year.

Lions Club International Director Michael Banks presented the International Presidents Award to McAlester Lions Club President Deborah Sherwood for outstanding service.

"I know you will continue to enrich the lives of your fellow club members and others to provide even greater humanitarian service as we enter into our next century of service," Banks said.

"Your hard work and compassion served as an example to Lions in your community and the world around you," Banks said. "Together we can serve united in kindness and diversity."

The award honors those who show dedication and compassion in service to those in need through Lions Club.

The Presidents Award is the second highest honor in Lions Club. Sherwood was nominated by a district governor.

Sherwood was elected Aug. 6, 2020 as president of the McAlester Lions Club and soon worked with the McAlester News-Capital on an Angel Tree project to benefit families in need throughout the community.

She also faced challenges through the COVID-19 pandemic. The club's meeting place closed and forced Sherwood to find a new location to meet social distancing requirements and promote public safety while continuing with meetings.

Sherwood also made meals for members and continued operations as normal as possible through the pandemic.

She was instrumental in coordinating a blood drive, organizing a drop-off site for items to be donated to area shelters, and recruited new members to the club.

