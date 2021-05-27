Here Is Literally 2 Seconds Of Uncharted Movie Footage

On Today’s IGN The Fix: Entertainment, after Mark Wahlberg seemingly teasingly showed that his take on Sully (the Uncharted games' facially haired father figure) would come rocking a moustache, a new image from the set of the Uncharted movie shows the opposite. A new report claims that Timothee Chalamet has been cast as Willy Wonka in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka. This will be the first film in which Chalamet, of Interstellar and Dune fame, will sing and dance. And finally, a Highlander remake is in the works at Lionsgate starring Henry Cavill. John Wick director, Chad Stahelski, is set to direct the film, although not much is known beyond that.