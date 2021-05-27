Cancel
Here Is Literally 2 Seconds Of Uncharted Movie Footage

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years getting stuck in development hell and multiple delays due to COVID, the Uncharted movie is finally coming in February 2022, and now Sony has released the first video footage. Don't get too excited, however, as the footage is limited to literally two seconds. As part of Sony's latest...

www.gamespot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Tati Gabrielle
IN THIS ARTICLE
