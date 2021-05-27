newsbreak-logo
Nintendo Switch Pro May Be Announced Before E3 - Report

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro will finally be revealed in the near future and release this year, according to a new report, and the announcement could be coming ahead of E3 2021. This upgraded Switch will reportedly offer 4K support and come equipped with a 7-inch OLED screen, and it will sell for more than the $300 price tag of the standard system. This information comes from sources speaking anonymously to Bloomberg, and then corroborated by Eurogamer's own unnamed sources.

