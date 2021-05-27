Cancel
SEC considers new investor protections for SPACs

By Carmen Reinicke, @csreinicke
CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEC Chairman Gary Gensler said that the agency is devoting significant resources to addressing emerging issues in a wave of traditional initial public offerings and SPACs in a hearing Wednesday. SPACs have boomed in recent years, but the SEC worries that retail investors aren't adequately protected. He also said he...

