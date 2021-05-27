Cancel
I Just Found Out About This Old Game Called 'Chess' and I am Loving It

By Joe Tilleli
The Inventory
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerous 15 Inches Magnetic Wooden Chess Set | $30 | Amazon. The ever-expanding backlog is something all too familiar for gamers. I own The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but still haven’t gotten around to playing it. There’s just too much to play! And then there are just games that come out that you completely even miss their announcement! That was Chess for me and wow is this game good. The version I got is the Amerous 15 Inches Magnetic Wooden Chess Set I got for $30. The pieces are magnetic so they stay in place and it folds up for easy storage. I’m having the time of my life playing with this solo, but I hear there is actually a PVP mode that I’ll have to check out. Wonder if it’s any good.

