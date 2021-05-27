Cancel
Kingsville, TX

Animals at risk of euthanization as Kingsville Animal Control pushes for adoptions

By Keli Freeman
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 11 days ago
Volunteers at the Kingsville Animal Control and Care Center say they are over legal capacity at the shelter.

Right now, animals are being placed in cages in the lobby and on the grounds of the shelter. Volunteers say the shelter has been no-kill for years, but there are so many animals right now, that may change.

As of May 26, 2021, we're told there are 26 cats and 38 dogs available for adoption.

To help reduce the number of animals, the shelter is offering $10 adoptions right now. Those interested in pet adoptions can call Lisa Bockholt at (410) 608-2195.

