After a hiatus, the podcast is BACK and we can't wait to talk to folks in the world of sports. In Segment 1, we explain the reasons for the hiatus, and discuss plans for the future. We then talk to South Lafourche graduated senior Myles Matherne, the leadoff batter on a team which made the Class 4A State Quarterfinals this past season. We then go to the world of treasure hunting and have on Andre Brunet "Rattlesnake Dre" on to talk about his many adventures in treasure hunting. We wrap up talking LSU Baseball, the NBA Playoffs, Marcell Ozuna and more.