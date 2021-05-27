Cancel
Collier County, FL

Nine students receive senior spotlights in Collier County

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPOym_0aDQZYmv00

This has been a difficult school year for many students. However, some students overcame the obstacles of the pandemic and stood out academically.

The Collier County School District has announced Senior Spotlights for students who stood out during the 2020-2021 school year.

These nine students were chosen for their not only academic excellence, but also demonstrates community and school involvement, resiliency in overcoming adversity, and dedication to the college, career, and life readiness according to the school district.

The following students received the honor:

  • Maquinn Havig of Barron Collier High School
  • Jean Colas of Immokalee High School
  • Leslie Rodriguez of Palmetto Ridge High School
  • Alex Hendrickson of Everglades City School
  • Cori Holloway of Lely High School
  • Arlenys Soler of Golden Gate High School
  • Georginia Charles of Lorenzo Walker Technical High School
  • Mia Ginsberg of Gulf Coast High School
  • Kathryn Regala of Naples High School

To view each bio please click here and then click on each student's picture.

