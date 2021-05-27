Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Remembering The Great Christopher Lee

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew actors have had an impact on so many generations in the way that Christopher Lee did. The tall, dark and enigmatic actor’s deep baritone voice meant that he sounded as iconic as he looked and he had a career which saw him enter the Guinness record books for the actor with the most screen performances.

www.moviesinfocus.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
George Lucas
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Peter Cushing
Person
Terence Fisher
Person
Nigel Bruce
Person
Boris Karloff
Person
Arthur Conan Doyle
Person
James Cameron
Person
Christopher Lee
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egyptian#Universal#Horror Express#Spanish#Trans Siberian#The Wicker Man#Christian#Emi#Baskervilles#Corridor Of Mirrors#Orient Express#Life Actor#Director Terence Fisher#Iconic Characters#Iconic Films#Hammer Horror Films#Wonderfully Macabre Roles#Fu Manchu#Rasputin#Manchuria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesInside Pulse

Christopher Lee & Reb Brown Are Part Of Severin Summer

The temperatures outside are heating up and you need some hot cult cinema to stay cool. Severin Films has plenty of Blu-rays coming out in June and July. Tomorrow is the anniversary of Christopher Lee’s birth. Today Severin has an unexpected gift with The Eurocrypt of Christopher Lee Collection The boxset features 8 Blu-rays filled with rare horror films and even a series Lee hosted on Polish television. The Torture Chamber of Dr. Sadism is perfect for when the whole family is sitting around the TV sipping lemonade on a Sunday afternoon. Strike Commando has director Bruno Mattei ripping off the Rambo films with Reb Brown, the original Captain America. Strike Commando 2 doesn’t have Reb, but we get Vic Diaz and Richard Harris (Orca). Invaders of the Lost Gold has an Oscar nominee and Laura Gemser (star of the Emanuelle films). How can you not want to sweat on a June night with an erotic action adventure flick?
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

The 50 Best Crime TV Shows of All Time

Crimes have been the focus of storytelling for most of history. From Greek mythology to the Bible, people have been drawn to stories of rules broken—don't take that apple, Eve!—and punishments handed out. The same fascination continues today in scores of movies and TV shows, whether the plot focuses on dirty cops or lawyers hunting down scofflaws.
Moviesihorror.com

9-Disc Christopher Lee Eurocrypt Box Set Arrives Later This Month

The master of iconic, classic, Hammer horror is an icon for a reason. Christopher Lee, was in the genre for his entire life by choice with an upmost understanding and respect of the films. Mostly, his work was distributed through Hammer horror, but he also gave life to a ton of other roles outside of that world. His character of Saruman in Lord of the Rings is as iconic as Darth Vader. Tim Burton has constantly used him in cameo roles through his career as well. Severin’s upcoming 9-Disc The Eurocrypt of Christopher Lee Collection is going to be an incredible and must-own set for any self-respecting horror fan. Especially, if said horror fans is into the classics.
Rock Musicwearecult.rocks

Brand Neu! You’re Retro: ‘Head RUSH’ reviewed

❉ Fruit de Mer Records’ latest release shows that motorische music remains absolutely vital today. When I’m not reviewing music for We Are Cult, I occasionally write Sherlock Holmes novel for Titan. These books are part of a series of similar novels in which the aim is to create Holmes adventures as close in feel as possible to the original Arthur Conan Doyle stories. So, unlike Sherlock, Elementary, Enola Holmes and those Robert Downey Jr. movies, there’s no modern day tech, no steampunk and, most definitely, no new members of the Holmes family. Fans of these books call them pastiches which, on the face of it, sounds a bit of a dig – pastiche, as a word, has a ring of slavish imitation about it, after all – but it’s not really. It’s meant affectionately by readers, and even though the writer’s goal is to be as close to ACD’s style as possible, there’s still very nearly the same space for creativity as there would be in any other historical novel.
Books & LiteratureSantafe New Mexican.com

Poirot: Greatest fictional detective

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S POIROT: THE GREATEST DETECTIVE IN THE WORLD by Mark Aldridge, HarperCollins, 512 pages, $29.99. In a recent Washington Post poll to choose the greatest fictional detectives of all time, the top four vote-getters, tallied in descending order, were Armand Gamache, Sherlock Holmes, Harry Bosch, and Hercule Poirot. Pfui, as Rex Stout’s Nero Wolfe would say. Faced with a mind-boggling murder, would anyone turn to Louise Penny’s Gamache instead of Sherlock Holmes or to Michael Connelly’s Bosch over Hercule Poirot? I certainly wouldn’t. What the poll actually reveals is the tyranny of the contemporary. The results reflect the influence of a devoted social media fan base, an ongoing TV series, and two bestselling authors still regularly bringing out new work.
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

What Can Fiction Do For True Stories That True Crime Can't? In An Answer: Empathy

First things first. I’m a true crime junkie. I’m also a fiction writer. And while I do have dreams of pursuing a true crime project, maybe even solving a cold case, I’m pretty entrenched in the writing of novels. There are not a lot of novels that take on true crime—part of the appeal of true crime is in fact that it is rooted firmly in our reality, that it really happened. But fiction about true crime can explore questions that we can’t if we are “sticking to the facts.” Story can imagine the psychic state of the killer and victim, can delve into motivations, and can take the time to empathize deeply with those involved—sometimes even offering belated redemption, or imagining a more just ending to the tale. But even if it can do all this, what does it owe to reality?
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

The Persistent Mystery of Arthur Conan Doyle's Name

In my travels, I’ve encountered lots of different takes on what to call good ol’ Arthur Conan Doyle, the nineteenth-century doctor, prolific writer, and the creator of Sherlock Holmes. Briefly, I’d just like to set the record straight. Many have wondered whether his surname is “Doyle” or “Conan Doyle.” Is...
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the of the century before it leaves Netflix this week

It was, and probably still is, one of the best modern TV reboots ever produced. While it’s not based on an existing series, it rightfully earned acclaim for bringing a classic character properly into the 21st century. It starts with the gunfire of Afghanistan and cements itself with its elegant depiction of texting — a promise that what lies ahead will be unconventional, ingenious, and modern.
CelebritiesCollider

7 Essential Val Kilmer Performances

Val Kilmer’s launch into stardom in the 1980s, his string of hits in the '90s, and his subsequent disappearance from Hollywood is a fascinating story. Kilmer was among the most in-demand leading men in the industry; he was Batman, but he could also play the loveable goofball or the romantic lead.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Harrison Ford Is Back in Costume In First ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Photo

Is anyone else humming John Williams’ music right now?. It’s no secret that production has finally begun on the fifth (as-yet untitled) Indiana Jones film. Harrison Ford will return as everyone’s favorite movie archaeologist, headlining a cast that also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, and Boyd Holbrook. For the first time in the franchise, neither producer George Lucas nor producer Steven Spielberg are involved in their usual roles (although Spielberg is still credited as a producer on the project). Instead, Logan’s James Mangold is directing the film, from a screenplay he worked on after a long line of other writers. And, yes, John Williams will return to write his fifth Indiana Jones score.
Los Angeles, CASan Bernardino County Sun

‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ turns 40: Karen Allen and Belloq actor Paul Freeman reveal secret treasures

Karen Allen was on location in Northern California when she got word that she’d gotten the part of Marion Ravenwood in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”. A courier arrived with a copy of the full script of the 1981 movie that would introduce Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. The courier stayed in the room while Allen read it — this was top secret stuff, after all — and Allen knew she was all-in on this adventure movie that director Steven Spielberg and producer George Lucas had offered her.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Bonnie MacBird on Expanding the Canon of Sherlock and Watson

Sherlock Holmes is one of the rare literary characters who has achieved a kind of cultural immortality. As Bonnie MacBird notes in this interview, display an image of a deerstalker hat and a pipe almost anywhere in the world, and people can identify the great detective without a second thought. So is it any wonder that an entire industry is devoted to expanding the Conan Doyle canon?
TV & Videosenergy941.com

‘Enola Holmes’ Sequel Gets Green Light From Netflix

The folks over at Netflix have given the greenlight to an Enola Holmes sequel. Development on the sequel has already started and yes, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will be returning. Enola Holmes is based on the books by author Nancy Springer and puts a female spin on the...