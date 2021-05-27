Cancel
Disney Serving up a Giant $100 Panini Named After Hank Pym Has My Attention

By Stoney Keeley
sobrosnetwork.com
 14 days ago

I’ve never been a big Disney Parks guy – actually, I’m not really a big theme park guy at all. They’re just too sweaty, and too crowded. I hate lines…like just as a hard rule in my life….standing in line is such a waste of time. Literally just standing there doing nothing when that time could be better served doing something actually productive. That’s why it takes something that really means a lot to me in order for me to stand in line these days. I don’t have time for that shit. Complete lunatic move, I know – but that’s just how I’m wired. So, theme parks have never really been the thing for me. But, all of that is about to change, folks. I can feel it. I saw this news about Disneyland running a giant ass $100 panini named after Hank Pym, and all of a sudden, I’m starting to rethink my stance on theme parks.

