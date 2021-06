TENAFLY, N.J. - A first-person essay on Adolf Hitler that was written by a fifth-grade student in New Jersey is under investigation. "There have been questions raised about the fifth-grade class project. We understand that tensions are running high and that our community is extremely upset. We share those feelings," Tenafly Public Schools Superintendent Shauna C. DeMarco said in a statement Monday. "We are reviewing all of the facts surrounding this matter and will provide an update this week."